Calling all fashionistas! . . . Local and regional designers to appear at Girlfriends Expo and Arts Festival - Barbados Today

Get ready to be blown away by the fashion at this year’s Girlfriends Expo and Arts Festival with dazzling fashion shows on both days.

Fashion Show Coordinator Kofi Branch told Barbados TODAY that there will be four shows each day – two on Saturday, February 1 and two on Sunday, February 2.

Veteran designers as well as young and upcoming ones will be featured and get the opportunity to shine on the big stage. There will even be showcases from Neutrogena on the fashion stage.

Barbadian design greats Pauline Bellamy and Lester Welch will be included in the line-up along with Festival Designer of the Year Kevin Small of NYVEK Designs. Other local designers include Shauntelle Fergus of Nubian Cords, Roy Thompson, Samuel Gittens, Christina Adams of Nia Chris Designs, Zone Five Clothing and Azriel Headley of Imazi Navi. Cave Shepherd and S.Y. Adam will be part of the fashion shows as well, displaying their collection of clothing, shoes and accessories.

Student designers will not be left out, as they, too, will get the opportunity to show off their designs. Branch also revealed that two fashion designers from Trinidad will be a part of the show – Andrew Weekes and Luke Lashley.

A whopping 30 models will strut their stuff on the catwalk; 28 from Barbados and two from Trinidad. Fashion enthusiasts and patrons of the event will be treated to a spectacular show with designs from swimwear all the way up to evening gowns.

An excited Branch promised something different each day: “Each show is going to be different, so you don’t see the same thing. Even if the same designers do showcases on each show, you’re going to see something exciting from them. Different music, different vibes… all that will happen.” Shows on both days are at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.