Calling all fashionistas! . . . Local and regional designers to appear at Girlfriends Expo and Arts Festival - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Calling all fashionistas! . . . Local and regional designers to appear at Girlfriends Expo and Arts Festival - by January 28, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 28, 2020

Get ready to be blown away by the fashion at this year’s Girlfriends Expo and Arts Festival with dazzling fashion shows on both days.

Fashion Show Coordinator Kofi Branch told Barbados TODAY that there will be four shows each day – two on Saturday, February 1 and two on Sunday, February 2.

Veteran designers as well as young and upcoming ones will be featured and get the opportunity to shine on the big stage. There will even be showcases from Neutrogena on the fashion stage.

Barbadian design greats Pauline Bellamy and Lester Welch will be included in the line-up along with Festival Designer of the Year Kevin Small of NYVEK Designs. Other local designers include Shauntelle Fergus of Nubian Cords, Roy Thompson, Samuel Gittens, Christina Adams of Nia Chris Designs, Zone Five Clothing and Azriel Headley of Imazi Navi. Cave Shepherd and S.Y. Adam will be part of the fashion shows as well, displaying their collection of clothing, shoes and accessories.

Student designers will not be left out, as they, too, will get the opportunity to show off their designs. Branch also revealed that two fashion designers from Trinidad will be a part of the show – Andrew Weekes and Luke Lashley.

A whopping 30 models will strut their stuff on the catwalk; 28 from Barbados and two from Trinidad. Fashion enthusiasts and patrons of the event will be treated to a spectacular show with designs from swimwear all the way up to evening gowns.

An excited Branch promised something different each day: “Each show is going to be different, so you don’t see the same thing. Even if the same designers do showcases on each show, you’re going to see something exciting from them. Different music, different vibes… all that will happen.” Shows on both days are at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

A crucial lifeline . . . Rugby Charity Golf Tournament raises over $10,000 for Cancer Society

Rugby Barbados World 7s (RBW7s) Tournament organisers have officially announced a donation of BBD$10,225 to the Barbados...

Youngsters excel at ‘Vibes’ . . . 29 graduate from Life Skills programme

Rarely is it the case that some people from a work and life skills training graduating class are unable to attend the...

‘Ready to fly’ . . . Barbadian students to get exposure to drone training

The United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is exploring the possibility of working with the...

Girlfriends get ready! . . . 5 things not to miss at this year’s Expo and Arts Festival

Girlfriends Expo & Arts Festival is just a little over a week away. Are you excited? This year they will be hosting the...

Too many . . . District Emergency Organizations need reworking – Dr Collymore

District Emergency Organizations (DEO) in Barbados need to be reformed if they are to achieve their full potential and be...

27 years of winning . . . Sandals Resorts International cops 11 World Travel Awards

Sandals Resorts International received 11 prestigious awards on Monday night at the 27th Annual World Travel Awards™...

Get it done . . . Cancer survivor stresses need for colonoscopies

He received a major scare two years ago. Since then he has become an advocate by bringing awareness and sharing the lessons...

Seek and find . . . Private Bond Desk matches investors with opportunities

Local and regional entities seeking to offer or find investment opportunities in the bond market across the Caribbean in a...

It’s not too early . . . Barbadians urged to prepare for the 2020 hurricane season now

Government has embarked on leading the way with its preparations for the 2020 hurricane season, which will begin on June 1....

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share