A first for Barbados . . . Island wins Wellness Destination of the Year award - Barbados Today

Of all the destinations in the Caribbean, Barbados stands as the destination of choice for wellness. This was the finding at the 2020 Caribbean Travel Awards during the recently concluded Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) marketplace in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Wellness Destination of the Year award was presented by Alexander Brittel, Editor-in-Chief of Caribbean Journal to the Barbadian delegation. The delegation, led by Minister of Tourism & International Transport Kerrie Symmonds included: Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism and International Transport, Donna Cadogan; Chairman of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) board, Sunil Chatrani; Acting CEO, Robert Chase; Head of Global Markets Petra Roach; Acting Director of USA Eusi Skeete; Director of UK Cheryl Carter; Director of CLA Corey Garrett, and Director of Canada Peter Mayers.

Caribbean Journal is the global leader in covering Caribbean travel and trade news – from new flights to luxury resorts and secret vacation escapes. The annual Caribbean Travel Awards celebrates the best in Caribbean travel, as chosen by the editorial team of the world’s leading Caribbean travel publication.

“Barbados has an impressive slate of wellness hotspots, from grand spas at resorts like Sandy Lane to the all-inclusive wellness at The Waves and the holistic wellness experience at the historic Sweetfield Manor. It’s something you sense the moment you land — you seem to instantly feel better,” mentioned Carib Journal.

Acting CEO Robert Chase commended the Barbadian team as he noted, “I am thrilled by the destination’s first award for the year. This is very exciting for us to be awarded with the Wellness Destination of the Year, especially as 2019 was our Year of Wellness and Soft Adventure. It really demonstrates the distinction of the Barbados tourism product around the world.”

During the marketplace, the delegation met with key stakeholders in an effort to further drive business to destination Barbados and to continue to build on the strategic partnerships established and speak on the successes of 2019. (BGIS)