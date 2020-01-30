Concert for a cause . . . Patrons thrilled with Jazz and Calypso event - Barbados Today

There was an event held last Saturday that was both entertaining and in aid of a worthy cause.

Renew Charity held their Calypso and Jazz Charity Fundraising Concert at the Frank Collymore Hall in front of an almost capacity audience. There was much to celebrate as Verdun House, home of the charity, marked its 20th anniversary. The evening was also about honouring founding visionaries Desmond Nicholls, Harold Hoyte and Moussa Moses.

On stage were Janelle Headley & Operation Triple Threat, the Barbados Community College Jazz Ensemble, Biggie Irie, Kellie Cadogan and Dr Anthony Gabby Carter and Andre Daniel. MC for the evening was Mac Fingall.

The BCC jazz band under the direction of ace musician Roger Gittens was excellent.

Biggie serenaded the crowd with Country, Pankatang and an old time favourite, Get Busy.

But it was Kellie Cadogan who captivated the audience with her beautiful singing and jazz selections. A number of her songs were either originals or songs she did covers to, so the music was fresh. She sang Don’t Panic, I Wanna Sing A Song, Walking in My Own Shoes and How Many More, among others.

In between her performance she gave some insightful and impassioned anecdotes. She spoke freely about young people and the need to show them the way. She said the only answer to the current surge in violence and to all the other ails plaguing the country was prayer.

She was followed by headliner for the night Dr Anthony Gabby Carter who was accompanied by Andre Daniel on piano. He did variations of his mega hits Boots, Fishermen, Bridgetown Early and Emmerton.

Gabby was in fine voice holding high notes out long and loud. He created the Frank Collymore Hall Mass Choir and asked women to join in at one point and men only at another.

His time on stage was fun, interactive and engaging. The concert finished after the designated time but no one was concerned as they were all busy enjoying the entertainment to worry about the extra half hour.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Substance Abuse Foundation (SAF) Marietta Carrington thanked sponsors and patrons for making the event a resounding success. The CEO announced that 20 clients of the facilities were present and enjoying the evenings proceedings.

The two treatment centres (Verdun House for men and Marina House for women) are 90-day, abstinence-based, 12 Step-oriented residential treatment programmes.

There was a cocktail reception held directly after the concert. Lennox and pannist Hashim Durant had the privilege of serenading that audience at that event. (IMC)