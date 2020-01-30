Song, dance, poetry, drums and fashion . . . Best of St Lucy Gatherin’ - Barbados Today
Song, dance, poetry, drums and fashion . . . Best of St Lucy Gatherin' - January 30, 2020

January 30, 2020

St Lucy’s We Gatherin’ festivities amped up on Saturday evening with a talent show in the carpark of the St Lucy Parish church. Appropriately coined Lucy Pon Stage, there were performances from over 20 acts drawn primarily from schools and community groups from the parish.

The Arts in the North Combined Chorale, comprised of students from the Ignatius Byer and Selah primary schools, excited with their We Gatherin’ jingle. The lively, up-tempo piece was written by director Hugh Griffith. As they performed for the moderate crowd present, their energy was palpable. In their second number they paid tribute to the late Errol Walton Barrow.  Teachers and students of Half Moon Fort Primary made up the Star Groovers and entertained with a lovely version of Sheryl Hackett’s Beautiful and Unspoilt.

Poetry was also represented on the night. Students of Half Moon Forte Primary, Talayna Winfield and Hayley Corbin did a short but impactful We Deserve while Dolen Bowen was humorous with Poor Great Poppit. In it, she recounted conversations with a relative who seemed to have forgotten her humble beginnings. Faith Marshall personified Barbados in her dramatic piece Beautiful Barbados lamenting the negative elements that mar the beauty of our island.

Percussionists were not left out of the mix. Ten-year-old Cailo Gibson did a medley of Bajan folk songs on an acoustic drum set while The Little Drummers from the Selah and Ignatius Byer primary schools showcased their Caribbean Rhythm with the Djembe drums.

Dancers from St. Lucy Primary school, bedecked in their flag emblazoned T-shirts and national coloured costumes, were cheered on as they moved energetically to Lil Rick’s Iz a Bajan. Alexandria New Testament church was similarly spirited but their piece was one of ministry. The Northern Star Dancers also appeared.

Vocal performances were numerous. Leanna Yearwood did justice to Gabby’s Emmerton, while Tumpey Dan added some reggae flavour. Other vocalists on the night included Shernell Clarke, Agape Henry, Shanice Wilson and Sade Benn. The ultimate act, Sandy Samuels, showcased the range and beauty of her voice with a groovy Morning Sun. She ended the show on a high with Dis is We Culture.

Parish ambassadors for 2019, Rashonda Hayde and Mr Yohance Johnson, modelled their casual and formal wear costumes for those who may have missed the spectacle last November at the Spirit of the Nation show.

MC for the night, Apollo, kept the audience entertained with his humour and useful tidbits about the parish and ensured the smooth flow of acts during the cultural showcase. (STT)

