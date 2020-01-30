Twice as nice . . . Tequila Sunset for 2021? - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Twice as nice . . . Tequila Sunset for 2021? - by January 30, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 30, 2020

Promoters of the recently held first-time event Tequila Sunrise will make the event an annual one. And it is very possible it may be a sunset event.

During an exclusive interview, principal organiser Tremayne Austin told Bajan Vibes that patrons can look forward to another Tequila event in 2021.

“Patrons can look forward to the sequel. It may be a night event next time, who knows,” he said.

Austin said when they conceptualised the event they wanted to give it its own identity separate and distinct from their marquee event Awaken Ultra-Premium Breakfast fete.

“Plans for Tequila Sunrise were a bit different. I just wanted to separate that from Awaken. But it was important for us to execute on the same level. There were a few things I took out that would normally be at Awaken then I focussed on other things. I focussed mainly on social media. I did no advertising on the radio. Committee member Kerrie dealt with all the Facebook, IG, Twitter. She did a great job generating that interest. I know it would have been hard because coming off December I know everyone may not have the funds for it. So our target market was 300 patrons for a new event. But we got about 400 people. It did what it was supposed to,” he said.

The team managed to offer the same excellent service while not duplicating the events.

“That came as a result of trying to maintain the brand. Because Awaken is done by the same group, it was important for me in the execution to have the same level of food, excitement, choosing the specific DJs that would bring a different vibe, but again the same level of excitement. The décor, it was the first time I used Petals Paradise and I think he did a fantastic job. He understood exactly what we were trying to execute.”

Austin explained the concept behind the name Tequila Sunrise.

“The focus was different types of tequila. We did some margaritas. We had some strawberry tequila from RMJ, we had some shots from Brydens. We spread the bars evenly, and they were strategically placed because I wanted to keep the excitement in each corner. You would find that the vodka drinkers were in their own corner, the Hennessy [drinkers] in their own, whisky, etc.”

And now, after all the positive reviews he and other committee members will ensure that they keep Awaken the exclusive ultra-event is it known to be. The popular event is set for Sunday, June 28.

“Obviously, [it generated] a lot of new interest in the actual Awaken brand. So I expect that Awaken for Crop Over will do well but I will still cap that event off at a reasonable audience to keep the event as exclusive as possible.” (IMC)

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Easy, breezy ‘Sunday Grooves’ . . . Keisha woos and wows

The sultry tones of Keisha Christian’s powerful voice wafted across the lush grounds of the rural Hunterspring venue this...

Making a joyful noise . . . We Gatherin’ gospel concert takes centre stage

Although it got off to a late start, the gospel concert which formed part of St. Lucy’s We Gatherin’ activities still...

Plenty talent at Capricon Affair

A massive cast comprised of close to forty performers feted veteran entertainer Richard Stoute in song on Sunday night. This...

Concert for a cause . . . Patrons thrilled with Jazz and Calypso event

There was an event held last Saturday that was both entertaining and in aid of a worthy cause. Renew Charity held their...

Song, dance, poetry, drums and fashion . . . Best of St Lucy Gatherin’

St Lucy’s We Gatherin’ festivities amped up on Saturday evening with a talent show in the carpark of the St Lucy Parish...

Unbridled hilarity . . . Laff it Off knocks it out the park

Veteran actor and media personality Tony Thompson has returned to the Laff It Off stage as the production celebrates its 35th...

Morning jam . . . Food and feting from Sunrise

Last Sunday, while others were sleeping, about 400 patrons were at the Ball Park Entertainment Centre in Christ Church having...

Koffee wins Grammy Award

(Source: Jamaica Gleaner) – Koffee has become the first solo female to cop the Grammy Award for Best Reggae...

Leadpipe, Marzville and Walkes in Soca Semis

Three Bajans have been named in the line-up of the International Soca Monarch’s Semi-finals. Leadpipe, Marzville...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share