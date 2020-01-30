Twice as nice . . . Tequila Sunset for 2021? - Barbados Today

Promoters of the recently held first-time event Tequila Sunrise will make the event an annual one. And it is very possible it may be a sunset event.

During an exclusive interview, principal organiser Tremayne Austin told Bajan Vibes that patrons can look forward to another Tequila event in 2021.

“Patrons can look forward to the sequel. It may be a night event next time, who knows,” he said.

Austin said when they conceptualised the event they wanted to give it its own identity separate and distinct from their marquee event Awaken Ultra-Premium Breakfast fete.

“Plans for Tequila Sunrise were a bit different. I just wanted to separate that from Awaken. But it was important for us to execute on the same level. There were a few things I took out that would normally be at Awaken then I focussed on other things. I focussed mainly on social media. I did no advertising on the radio. Committee member Kerrie dealt with all the Facebook, IG, Twitter. She did a great job generating that interest. I know it would have been hard because coming off December I know everyone may not have the funds for it. So our target market was 300 patrons for a new event. But we got about 400 people. It did what it was supposed to,” he said.

The team managed to offer the same excellent service while not duplicating the events.

“That came as a result of trying to maintain the brand. Because Awaken is done by the same group, it was important for me in the execution to have the same level of food, excitement, choosing the specific DJs that would bring a different vibe, but again the same level of excitement. The décor, it was the first time I used Petals Paradise and I think he did a fantastic job. He understood exactly what we were trying to execute.”

Austin explained the concept behind the name Tequila Sunrise.

“The focus was different types of tequila. We did some margaritas. We had some strawberry tequila from RMJ, we had some shots from Brydens. We spread the bars evenly, and they were strategically placed because I wanted to keep the excitement in each corner. You would find that the vodka drinkers were in their own corner, the Hennessy [drinkers] in their own, whisky, etc.”

And now, after all the positive reviews he and other committee members will ensure that they keep Awaken the exclusive ultra-event is it known to be. The popular event is set for Sunday, June 28.

“Obviously, [it generated] a lot of new interest in the actual Awaken brand. So I expect that Awaken for Crop Over will do well but I will still cap that event off at a reasonable audience to keep the event as exclusive as possible.” (IMC)