UWI students ‘still facing financial challenges’ - Barbados Today

Despite no longer having to pay tuition, many Barbadian students at the University of the West Indies at Cave Hill still face challenges in meeting their day to day expenses, according to Deputy Principal, Professor Winston Moore.

And the hardships extend to several Caribbean students, especially those whose countries were affected by a series of devastating hurricanes over the last two years, he added.

Professor Moore revealed: “While the Government’s decision to reinstate payment of tuition fees was indeed a great relief, many of the financial aid avenues on campus are still heavily taxed.

“Many of our students are part-time workers, with different needs, and even though the tuition fees were covered, they still had to buy books, food and pay for transportation.

“We also have non-national students whose families would have made tremendous sacrifices to get them here, and then suffered losses from the hurricanes over the last two years.”

Moore’s comments came as he addressed the launch of the 2020 edition of the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC)/UWI Race for the Kids 5K walk and run held at UWI’s Main Conference Room this morning.

He expressed pleasure that the funds raised from the event go towards different funding mechanisms available to students.

The deputy principal said: “We are happy to have the funds allocated to the Campus Scholarship Fund, where the bank will fund 16 scholarships, including two which will go towards Bahamian students in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, which decimated the northern islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama in 2019.

“The funds will also be allocated to the Student Hardship Fund, and this is one of the heaviest used student assistance funds.”

Professor Moore mentioned that before any funds are allocated to students, they receive interviews and counselling and the campus does a series of background checks.

The proceeds from the fundraiser are also used for the First Year Experience programme, which, “is aimed at career, academic, personal and community development, and sees students getting involved in workshops, community outreach, and team building”, said Professor Moore.

One of those students, Amoury Beckles, said when he began his studies at Cave Hill in 2018, he had no interest in taking part in any extra-curricular activities, but he changed his mind when a colleague invited him to the launching ceremony for the First Year Experience programme.

Beckles said: “It was a case of love at first sight for me, so I signed up immediately.

“As a mentee, I learned a lot.

“The stress management component has been very helpful for me as it has given me the idea to do a stress management plan, which allows me to focus stress in the right direction.

“The self-worth sessions were amazing, and now I have become a peer mentor, the time management component has come in very handy as I balance my various activities and responsibilities.”

Managing Director of RBC Barbados, Robert Da Silva, said the race was part of the bank’s global efforts to assist young people. He said: “The bank believes education is a human right and the smartest investment for our country, communities and children. Everyone has a role to play in building a sustainable future for our children.”

Last year’s event attracted some 2,200 participants and raised $125,000. Da Silva said he wanted to see the event attract at least 2,600 participants and raise $150,000 – an all-around 20 per cent increase.

This year’s race will see a change in the route, as it will start at RBC’s Chelston Park offices and make its way along Belleville, Belmont Road, Constitution Road and St. Michael’s Row, Bridge Street, Wharf Road, Prince Alfred Street, Broad Street, Bridge Street, Probyn Street, Lower Bay Street, Jemmott’s Lane, Collymore Rock and back to Chelston Park.

Barbados is one of 18 countries worldwide hosting the Race for the Kids, and the third one in the Caribbean, the others being Trinidad and Tobago and the Bahamas.