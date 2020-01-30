WHO declares Coronavirus a global health emergency - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

WHO declares Coronavirus a global health emergency - by January 30, 2020

Sandy Deane
Article by
Published on
January 30, 2020

 SOURCE: BBC NEWS:  The Coronavirus has been declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization, as the outbreak continues to spread outside China.

“The main reason for this declaration is not what is happening in China but what is happening in other countries,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The concern is that it could spread to countries with weaker health systems.

The death toll is now at 170 in China.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The WHO said there had been 98 cases in 18 countries outside of China, but no deaths.

There have been eight cases of human-to-human infection – in Germany, Japan, Vietnam and the United States.

Dr Ghebreyesus, speaking at the press conference in Geneva, described coronavirus as an “unprecedented outbreak” that has been met with an “unprecedented response”.

He praised China’s “extraordinary measures” taken to prevent it from spreading.

Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share138
142 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Credit bureau law coming, says Haynes

In a matter of months two key pieces of legislation governing financial services are expected to go before lawmakers for...

Time ‘right to build Barbados-Ghana bridge’

Barbados and Ghana both played fundamental roles in the trans-Atlantic slave trade, and the time has now arrived for the two...

Central Bank’s spending hopes for health, infrastructure

As the Mia Mottley administration prepares to present the latest Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for the upcoming fiscal...

Garbage separation necessary says DLP

Minister of the Environment, Trevor Prescod should not be “patting himself on the back” over the purchase and eventual...

Sandra Husbands

Foreign ministry devising plan for students stranded in Wuhan

Amid mounting concerns about Barbadian students stuck in the Central Chinese city of Wuhan, at the centre of an outbreak of a...

UWI students ‘still facing financial challenges’

Despite no longer having to pay tuition, many Barbadian students at the University of the West Indies at Cave Hill still face...

Virus could hurt economy

As fears mount and countries begin to cut flights to China due to the quickly spreading Coronavirus, Governor of the Central...

RSPCA worried about overcrowded animals

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) is being bombarded with complaints of residents keeping...

‘Don’t rely on foreign aid to bounce back from disasters’

Barbados and other countries in the region were today cautioned by a development banker not to depend on foreign aid to help...

142 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share138