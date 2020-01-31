Persistence pays off . . . Digicel Shake to Win contest winner announced - Barbados Today
Persistence pays off . . . Digicel Shake to Win contest winner announced

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 31, 2020

A young mother is now $10,000 richer after winning Digicel’s inaugural Shake to Win competition.

Bonie-Sue Small received her prize in a short celebration that took place at the telecommunications service provider’s main store in the Colonnade Mall in Bridgetown yesterday afternoon.

When asked how she felt on winning the competition, Small said, “I took part in it every week. I even set my alarm to six o’clock on Saturday evenings to remind myself to shake the App and see whether I would win a prize. I did win plans and other intangible prizes, but I kept praying that I would get one of the more tangible ones. When I shook the App that particular evening and discovered I had won the big prize, I was speechless at first, then shocked, then I freaked out when it all sank in!”

Small, who has been a Digicel customer since 2006, said she planned to use the funds to help build a home for her family, as well as to look after her three-month-old son Judah. Small noted, “We haven’t planned any celebrations yet, but everybody is still really excited and this money will truly change our lives.”

Meanwhile, Marketing Manager of Digicel Janelle Germain reported that there was an overwhelming response to the competition, and it was part of the company’s efforts to build a “Digicel family” of customers.

“The fact that our customers could win guaranteed prizes every weekend made a major impact on the response we received for the campaign. We had about 10, 000 customers shaking the App every week. Our objective is to engage customers on an emotional level. Part of our mantra is to bring out more Apps, and additionally more ‘shake to win’ campaigns. We do these promotions to show our customers we appreciate them and value their business.” (DH)

