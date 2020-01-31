Purple rule the roost at George Lamming - Barbados Today

Purple House Panthers, led by Under-11 star Jaheim Adams repeated as inter-house champions of George Lamming Primary Sports for the third consecutive year today at the National Stadium.

The school is the last one to have their sports hosted at the Stadium before Mondo, the international body responsible for track surfaces, commences work to repair the track tomorrow morning.

Purple took centre stage once again with 560 points and made it difficult for anyone to catch them. Blue House athletes fought but accounted for 497 points which earned them second position, Red House finished third on 447 and Gold House which accumulated 424 points came fourth.

There was a three way tie for victrix ludorum between Under-13 Girls Division Champion Leslie Griffith of Red House, Haley Merritt of Blue House who starred in the Under-11’s and Under-9 darling Jakayla Bennett of champions Purple House, who all tallied 30 points.

Griffith, the fastest girl at the school, won the 100m, 400m and long jump to emerge, while Merritt earned gold medals in the 100m, 200m and 600m. Meanwhile, Bennett proved unstoppable and crossed the finish line in first position in the 80m, 100m and 150m events.

The top boy was Under-13 champion, Isaiah Bolden of Red House, who accumulated 54 points. Bolden delivered top podium finishes in the 200m and 400m, was second in the 100m, 800m and discus and third in the long jump.

Jaheim Adams contributed 40 points for Purple having dismissed the Under-11 Boys 100m and 200m fields, while also winning the discus throw and long jump.

Atari Howell, of Purple House, stamped his authority in the Under-9 Boys division tallying 26 points. He came out on top in the 100m and finished second in the 80m and long jump. In the Under-7 Boys Jaden Blenman also of Purple gave a good performance for his 21 points. Blenman was first in the tennis ball throw, third in the standing broad jump and fourth in the 50m dash.

Standing out in the Under-7 Girls was Kewhonna Brathwaite of Blue House scoring 22 points.

