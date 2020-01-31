#Speakingout - An unfortunate fact - Barbados Today
#Speakingout – An unfortunate fact - by January 31, 2020

Published on
January 31, 2020

I am saddened, so saddened as I ask myself: Where are we going as a nation? How many steps forward are we taking and how many backward?

I become more and more appalled at the behaviours of individuals, especially some of the ones providing a service and I say some. The lack of respect, work ethic and professionalism! Why do we go to a hospital, a clinic etc.? Because we are not well and need healing and answers. So, do we also have to deal with some of the personal rollercoasters who are sitting behind their desks or walking around, either having a bad day, still trying to figure out how on earth they got this job and how arrogant and foolish they behave, lacking all sense of intelligence, professionalism and sensitivity?

Why do foreigners visit Barbados? Because of family or love for the country… the nice, hot sun and beautiful beaches, the fancy foods and the people and yet, knowing all these things, wrong impressions are given and some people face humiliation at the airport all because they are not yet aware of the new updates or were just a bit absent-minded. It happens to the best of us.

Is it too much to remember where we came from and how, once upon a time, what we know to do now was foreign to us before? How much does it take just to say “it’s okay, let me help you” or “good morning” or “kindly give me a sec, I will be with you shortly” or even a smile? Everywhere you go, you will find the lovely and kind ones while in contrast you will find those you have no choice but to wonder…

The unfortunate fact is that you will come across all types no matter where you go: at work, school, in the church yards, bus stands/stops, you name it. But this is something you cannot help because there are all types of people, believe it or not. But for those providing a service, a lot more is expected because of your responsibility and the fact that you are being paid to do a job. So, it is expected that you do it properly!

I am asking that we all look into ourselves and remember as the saying goes, “today is yours, tomorrow may be someone else’s”. So stop the foolish arrogance and unprofessional behaviours and do the job you are being paid to do. Because tomorrow, while you are getting ready to come to work, your fate may be already discussed.

You represent your country, your place of work and even yourself; is that the type of representation you are comfortable portraying? Remember, a kind, little smile goes a long way.

Patricia Maynard

