Work ongoing at Rendezvous Hill - Barbados Today

Work ongoing at Rendezvous Hill

January 31, 2020

The section of road between Forde’s Road and Amity Lodge, Christ Church, where extensive work is being carried out to the rock bluff on Rendezvous Hill, will now reopen on Monday February 3rd at 12 noon.

 

Due to the complex nature of the work, The Ministry of Transport, Works and Maintenance was forced to extend the road closure to safely facilitate the work both for our workers and the general public.

 

The crew has been cutting the rock wall, clearing rocks and trimming trees. A footpath for the safe passage of pedestrians is also in the works.

 

Motorists are asked to plan their routes carefully and to avoid the area.

 

The Ministry of Transport, Works and Maintenance apologise for the inconvenience and thank the public for its patience as wit strive to improve the safety conditions on our roads. (PR)

