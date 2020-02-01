No bail for fisherman - Barbados Today

An allegation that he committed an act of serious indecency against a 13-year-old boy has landed a fisherman on remand at Dodds.

Rawle Larenzo Lavine, of Blackman Field, Pine, St Michael appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant today and was not required to plead to the indictable January 27 charge.

It is also alleged that he removed the child from Spry Street on the same day without the consent of the person legally authorised to give permission on the child’s behalf. That charge is also indictable.

The Crown in its submissions gave reasons for withholding bail including that Lavine was not a fit candidate given the seriousness of the matter, the victim was underage and the strength of the evidence against the accused. The prosecutor said society also needed protection from him.

In his application for bail Lavine said among other things that he was self employed as a fisherman. He also claimed that he did not commit the act.

He will make his next court appearance on February 27