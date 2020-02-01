No bail for fisherman - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

No bail for fisherman - by February 1, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
February 1, 2020

An allegation that he committed an act of serious indecency against a 13-year-old boy has landed a fisherman on remand at Dodds.

Rawle Larenzo Lavine, of Blackman Field, Pine, St Michael appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant today and was not required to plead to the indictable January 27 charge.

It is also alleged that he removed the child from Spry Street on the same day without the consent of the person legally authorised to give permission on the child’s behalf. That charge is also indictable.

The Crown in its submissions gave reasons for withholding bail including that Lavine was not a fit candidate given the seriousness of the matter, the victim was underage and the strength of the evidence against the accused. The prosecutor said society also needed protection from him.

In his application for bail Lavine said among other things that he was self employed as a fisherman. He also claimed that he did not commit the act.

He will make his next court appearance on February 27

Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share13
15 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

African airlines ‘in talks’ on Ghana-Barbados route

Africa’s top two airlines could be flying here through the West African capital of Accra, Ghana, a senior tourism official...

‘Keep crime off front page’ – Fingall

Take crime off the front page, chairman of the National Sports Council Mac Fingall has urged, declaring that media houses are...

Ronald Toppin

BIDC opens Bajan diaspora gateway to trade

The Barbadian diaspora could be the source of millions in foreign exchange for the country, Industry Minister Ronald Toppin...

Foreign Trade Minister Sandra Husbands

CARICOM trade Ministers focus on services

Ministers for trade and economic development in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) today focused on the state of the services...

DLP: Economy in recession

The Democratic Labour Party (DLP) is extremely skeptical about the positive projections for the growth of the Barbadian...

Highway One’s job one for road fix

Highway One and other West Coast roads are in line for major infrastructure upgrades soon as Government continues its road...

Gas outage under scrutiny

In light of the recent natural gas disruption which affected a number of businesses along the south and west coasts, Minister...

New electricity project to bring savings

The Barbados Light & Power Company Ltd (BL&P) is promising major savings to residents and the country in coming years...

BWA mulls more desal water

Stiffer penalties for water wastage are likely as the country’s lone water company attempts to respond to the impending...

15 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share13