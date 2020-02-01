Two men shot in Paddock Road area - Barbados Today

Police are investigating two shooting incidents at Paddock Road, St Michael in which two men were shot.

Around 9 p.m. Friday night, p olice say a group of men liming in the area were reportedly playing with a firearm when it accidentally went off.

Aldolphus Boyce, 89, of the same address, was walking by when an explosion was heard and he was shot in his left leg. He was transported to the QEH by the police for medical attention, as there was no ambulance available at that time. Rolston Dawson, 33, years of the same address was at home eating when he heard loud explosions. He was shot multiple times about his body. Dawson was transported to the QEH by private car.