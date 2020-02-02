Mottley to visit CARICOM Headquarters in Guyana - Barbados Today
Mottley to visit CARICOM Headquarters in Guyana - by February 2, 2020

Published on
February 2, 2020

CARICOM Chairman, Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados, will visit the Georgetown, Guyana-based CARICOM Secretariat on Monday, Feb 3.

Prime Minister Mottley is scheduled to have a working lunch with Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque and Members of the Executive Management Committee, and an engagement with the Secretariat’s Staff.

She is also expected to host a Press Conference at the Secretariat’s Headquarters building.

Prime Minister Mottley assumed the six-month CARICOM Chairmanship on Jan 1, 2020.

She will host her Regional colleagues in Barbados on February 18-19 for the 31st Inter-Sessional Meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government.

