Mottley to visit CARICOM Headquarters in Guyana - Barbados Today

CARICOM Chairman, Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados, will visit the Georgetown, Guyana-based CARICOM Secretariat on Monday, Feb 3.
Prime Minister Mottley is scheduled to have a working lunch with Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque and Members of the Executive Management Committee, and an engagement with the Secretariat’s Staff.
She is also expected to host a Press Conference at the Secretariat’s Headquarters building.
Prime Minister Mottley assumed the six-month CARICOM Chairmanship on Jan 1, 2020.
She will host her Regional colleagues in Barbados on February 18-19 for the 31st Inter-Sessional Meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government.
