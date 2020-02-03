Two CSEC students rewarded . . . Indian Association confers award for excellent performance - Barbados Today

Two top achievers were this year’s recipients of the annual awards of the Indian Association of Barbados.

Two students of the Alexandra School, Jennelle Bovell and Brandon Hinkson, were the recipients of the Indian Association of Barbados 2019 awards. The two received awards for their outstanding performance in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Examinations in a ceremony at the Alexandra School Auditorium.

Dr Harris, Honorary Consul for India in Barbados, encouraged the students to work hard towards achieving their goals and to have pride in their work, their community and their country.

She indicated that the Awards were usually made in August in celebration of India’s Independence, but had to be postponed last year. Nonetheless, the Indian Association of Barbados is pleased to now make the presentation to mark India’s Republic Day on 26th January 2020.

Dr Seshagiri Rao and Mrs Pandor, wife of Mr Iqbal Pandor, who is a member of the trust, gifted the awards.

Principal, Mr Orson Alleyne, said he was honored that the Alexandra Secondary School was chosen and expressed gratitude for the contribution that the Indian community makes towards Barbados as a whole. He said that Brandon and Jenelle are both very deserving of this award; they continue to work well and must be commended for their achievements. “We recognize that Barbados, the Caribbean and indeed, the wider world benefits greatly from the education of Barbadian youth”, he stated.

Echoing his comments were Vice Principal, Harriette Williams and teacher Modibo Holder.

Both students spoke of their plans for the future and thanked the school and the Indian Association.

The Indian Association of Barbados began this initiative in 1997 to mark India’s 50th Independence Anniversary and has since given awards to deserving students of all the newer secondary schools of Barbados. (PR)