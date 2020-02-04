Update: Another fire at Mangrove Landfill - Barbados Today

Ongoing efforts to extinguish remnants of Monday’s fire at the Mangrove Landfill were set back this afternoon as a fresh blaze flared up at the St Thomas site.

Public Relations Officer of the Sanitation Service Authority Carl Alff Padmore told Barbados TODAY, “a spark ignited a grass section at the landfill in the same area where we had actually brought Monday’s fire under control.”

This triggered black billowing clouds of smoke from the site.

He however assured the situation was under control since the Barbados Fire Service was already at the scene.

“They have given me the assurance that in a short time the fire will be out because it’s mainly some grass and small tyres,” he said.