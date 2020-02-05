Accused admits damaging church property - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Accused admits damaging church property - by February 5, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
February 5, 2020

Renison Isaiah Prince says he broke 19 windows and a plant pot at the historic St Mary’s Church because, “God tell me to do it”.

That’s the explanation the 26-year-old Fairfield, Black Rock, St Michael resident gave to police when he was arrested over two years ago.

Before committing the criminal act on October 22, 2017 Prince ventured to Lucky Horsehoe where security officer Edwin Norgrove saw him. He was removed from those premises after drinking pepper sauce from the bottle, Senior Crown Counsel Olivia Davis said in reading the facts of the case.

Prince left the establishment and Norgrove, who knew him for four years from seeing him, said Prince stated that someone was calling him from the churchyard. Norgrove told him that was not the case.

Five minutes later the guard said he heard glass breaking from the direction of the church and subsequently saw Prince jumping over the southern wall, covered in blood. The police were called and Prince was arrested.

The following morning around 5:45 a.m., the caretaker came in with the intentions of opening the church but instead discovered the windows broken and debris on the ground along with stones.

The police arrived with a handcuffed Prince soon after. Photographs were taken of the scene and Prince was questioned about how he sustained the laceration on his left forearm.

“I brek out windows in the church. God tell me to do it. I mean St Mary’s Church,” he told police.

Under caution he then pointed to the windows he damaged and again stated: “I brek out them. God tell me to do it . . . and the plant pot inside.  I don’t want no lawyer, I is who brek out the windows. I tell you what happen, I ain’t giving no statement.”

The prosecutor told Justice Randall Worrell, the cost to repair and replace the windows was estimated at BDS$51,180.

The judge remanded Prince to the Psychiatric Hospital for the next three weeks to be evaluated. He is currently serving time at Dodds,.

Prince, who was unrepresented, returns before the No. 2 Supreme Court for sentencing on February 28.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Jamaican pleads guilty

Jamaican labourer Nigel Oraine Bailey was handed over to immigration officials today after pleading guilty to a criminal...

Sword attacker to know his fate next week

A 49-year-old landscaper who pleaded guilty to wounding another man is expected to know his fate on February 13. In the...

No ban

Minister of Health Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic is defending Government’s decision not to ban travel from China, which...

Arts and culture world mourns Brathwaite

The world of Caribbean arts and culture erupted in an outpouring of grief and tributes late Tuesday with the death of iconic...

Card swipe payment option again on the table

Almost a year after floating the idea of introducing a new electronic payment system to make it more affordable and easier...

Economist: Postal fee hike big blow to small business

Government’s decision to raise processing fees for packages coming through the postal service by 660 per cent, should be...

Mottley in praise of CARICOM officials

Prime Minister Mia Mottley, the new CARICOM chairman has praised the regional bloc’s civil servants as critical frontline...

PM urges new oil producers not to abandon green energy

As Guyana and Suriname strike it rich with massive oil and gas finds, the Prime Minister warned Monday morning that this...

Unions talk takeover of LIAT pensions

Representatives of regional trade unions representing workers employed with the cash-strapped airline, LIAT, have held talks...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share