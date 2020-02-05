Rogers and Prescod to stand trial - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Rogers and Prescod to stand trial - by February 5, 2020

Fernella Wedderburn
Article by
Published on
February 5, 2020
Businessman Chris Rogers and his co-accused Walter O’Neal Prescod will have to answer to four drugs charges before a judge and jury.
Magistrate Douglas Frederick committed Rogers, a 56-year-old of #27 York Road Navy, Gardens, Christ Church; and Prescod, 55, of #107 Emerald Park East, St Philip, to stand trial at the Criminal Assizes when they appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.
The two are charged with importation, possession, possession with intent to supply and trafficking of 267 pounds of cannabis on July 23, 2018. The illegal drugs were estimated to have a street value of $534,160.
The charges stemmed from a drug bust aboard the Ecstasy, a private yacht owned by Goddard Enterprises.
Attorney-at-law Queen’s Counsel Andrew Pilgrim is representing Rogers, while Verla DePeiza is Prescod’s legal counsel. Acting Assistant Superintendent Trevor Blackman is the prosecutor.
Prescod remains on bail from the High Court while Rogers is on bail from the Magistrates’ Court.
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share22
26 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

PM Mottley pays tribute on passing of former Kenyan President

Prime Minister Mia Mottley pays tribute to former Kenya President Daniel arap Moi who has passed away.  Below is the...

Jamaican pleads guilty

Jamaican labourer Nigel Oraine Bailey was handed over to immigration officials today after pleading guilty to a criminal...

Sword attacker to know his fate next week

A 49-year-old landscaper who pleaded guilty to wounding another man is expected to know his fate on February 13. In the...

Accused admits damaging church property

Renison Isaiah Prince says he broke 19 windows and a plant pot at the historic St Mary’s Church because, “God tell me to...

No ban

Minister of Health Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic is defending Government’s decision not to ban travel from China, which...

Arts and culture world mourns Brathwaite

The world of Caribbean arts and culture erupted in an outpouring of grief and tributes late Tuesday with the death of iconic...

Card swipe payment option again on the table

Almost a year after floating the idea of introducing a new electronic payment system to make it more affordable and easier...

Economist: Postal fee hike big blow to small business

Government’s decision to raise processing fees for packages coming through the postal service by 660 per cent, should be...

Mottley in praise of CARICOM officials

Prime Minister Mia Mottley, the new CARICOM chairman has praised the regional bloc’s civil servants as critical frontline...

26 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share22