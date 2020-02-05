Rogers and Prescod to stand trial - Barbados Today

Businessman Chris Rogers and his co-accused Walter O’Neal Prescod will have to answer to four drugs charges before a judge and jury.

Magistrate Douglas Frederick committed Rogers, a 56-year-old of #27 York Road Navy, Gardens, Christ Church; and Prescod, 55, of #107 Emerald Park East, St Philip, to stand trial at the Criminal Assizes when they appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.

The two are charged with importation, possession, possession with intent to supply and trafficking of 267 pounds of cannabis on July 23, 2018. The illegal drugs were estimated to have a street value of $534,160.

The charges stemmed from a drug bust aboard the Ecstasy, a private yacht owned by Goddard Enterprises.

Attorney-at-law Queen’s Counsel Andrew Pilgrim is representing Rogers, while Verla DePeiza is Prescod’s legal counsel. Acting Assistant Superintendent Trevor Blackman is the prosecutor.

Prescod remains on bail from the High Court while Rogers is on bail from the Magistrates’ Court.