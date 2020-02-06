Residents near landfill fire beg officials for relief - Barbados Today

Residents in the communities of Arch Hall and Bennetts, St Thomas who have been forced to contend with smoke and ash from the fire at the Mangrove Landfill over the past three days, are demanding a permanent solution.

Up to Wednesday, many continued to suffer with respiratory problems and sore throats and battened down in their homes to escape the constant smoke. They also complained that the promised response from healthcare officials never arrived.

The experience has become all too familiar, as fires at the landfill are not uncommon occurrences.

“Last time, the Minister of the Environment said that doctors were coming through here; we never saw them. None have passed through this time either, so it’s a waste of time listening to these people who say they’re going to send medical help for you. Next year, when the fire starts around this time, we will hear the same thing,” said Owen Taylor, a long-time Arch Hall resident.

“On Monday, they said the fire would be out by 3’clock, but I know better than.”

In addition to the continuous stench from the landfill, water woes and other issues, Taylor said he was most concerned about the implications of the fire on the health of those around him.

“I am concerned about the persons who may be suffering with asthma, respiratory problems and babies. Adults may be able to pull through but it will affect others seriously. Years ago, Sandy Lane was trying to move us out but maybe this will move us,” the frustrated resident said.

Erwin Marshall, another longstanding resident did not hold back his frustration as he spoke to Barbados TODAY.

“It’s been affecting us very badly because this has been two nights now we have been suffering with itchy throats and sleepless nights and coughing, but we can’t do anything about it,” he complained.

“It seems that hardly anything can be done except to move all the tyres that have been stockpiled up there for the past few years, because once they are up there, we are going to have more fires.”

Another resident, Sabrina Walkes, refused to venture outside her home, choosing instead to speak with Barbados TODAY through the louvres in the veranda.

“We weren’t able to open the windows of the house for the past three days. During the day, you have to leave home so it doesn’t affect us. My son is 18 months so I have to be careful with him, because he has the potential to get asthma attacks. We also suffer with sinus problems, so we cannot go outside or move around as we normally do,” she said.

In the adjoining community of Bennetts, Barbara Thompson said the problem had become too much for her two-year-old daughter to bear.

“I had to wet a cloth and put it to her nose and continue fanning her. Her eyes were running water, and it’s not that she’s an asthmatic but the smoke had her panting for breath. I then took her to the back room and closed the door,” she recalled. “The whole house was messy with all kinds of black things.”

While Sanitation Service Authority (SSA) officials mull over various alternative uses for the over 8,000 tyres turning up at the landfill monthly, Thompson said her family needed a decision made soon.

“Once and for all, as they said last night in the news, I would like them to get the machine quick and cut up the tyres to avoid this thing catching afire every few minutes,” she cried.

For her young neighbour, Stefon Holder, the frustration is building as he attempts to overcome “very bad sinus problems”.

“I have to close my windows; we can’t wash our clothes or anything like that. They said on the news that it would be under control by now, but all now we aren’t seeing any improvements. This is day three and we haven’t seen anybody come around or anything to give us an update. We only hear it on the news,” he said.

