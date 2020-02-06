Teen ‘drops’ case against woman - Barbados Today

Madam Justice Pamela Beckles today told a teenager his mother was acting in his best interest when she had another woman charged for serious indecency.

The High Court judge gave the explanation to the now 19-year-old when he appeared in the No. 5 Supreme Court to dismiss a criminal matter in which he was involved.

“I dropping it,” the young man said after the case against Shadida Vaivica Pitt, of Maxwell View, Silver hill, Christ Church was called.

Pitt was 20 years old at the time she was charged with committing an act of serious indecency against the then 15-year-old boy.

“I dropping it, I didn’t really want it to start,” the teen said about the case which was being prosecuted by Principal Crown Counsel Krystal Delaney.

Justice Beckles explained that he was now an adult and could make his own decision but at the time of the allegation he was a minor.

“You were 15 years old at the time and that is why the report was brought by your mother on your behalf because you were . . . a minor. Do you understand that?” the judge asked to which the teen replied: “Yes.”

“You were a minor, your mother had a right to make a report to the police station on your behalf and that is what she did. You are now an adult, you have a right to come here this morning and to indicate that you are no longer interested in proceeding with the matter.

“It wasn’t your mother forcing you, your mother was doing what a mother does. Whatever complaint you took to her, she took the matter and reported it to the police and as a result the police investigated and a charge was brought against the accused,” Justice Beckles told the teen as she tried to clear any misconceptions he might have had about the case.

The High Court judge then told Pitt, who was represented by attorney-at-law Michael Lashley, Q.C., that the charged had been discontinued, and she was free to go.