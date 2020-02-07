Boyce's five-wicket haul puts Pride in control - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Boyce’s five-wicket haul puts Pride in control - by February 7, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
February 7, 2020

Discarded West Indies left-hander Kieran Powell struck his third half-century of the season to pass 300 runs, but 20-year-old left-arm spinner Camarie Boyce snatched a five-wicket haul on debut to take centre stage.

Sent in at Warner Park on the opening day, Leeward Islands Hurricanes were dismissed cheaply for 181 with Powell stroking a polished top score of 76.

Left-arm spinner Camarie Boyce snatched five for 65 on first class debut while veteran all-rounder Kevin Stoute picked up three for 18 with his steady medium pace.

In reply, Barbados Pride ended the day on 108 for two, 73 runs behind heading into tomorrow’s day two of the fourth round contest.

Test opener Kraigg Brathwaite’s struggles continued, managing just six, while his opening partner Shayne Moseley followed cheaply for 20, leaving the visitors on 42 for two at one stage.

However, Test batsman Shamarh Brooks struck an unbeaten 42 to help steady the inning, combining with veteran left-hander Jonathan Carter, who was not out on 26, to put on a vital 66 for the third wicket and deny the hosts any further success.

Test off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall, in his first game of the season, claimed both wickets for fall.

Powell earlier proved the mainstay of the Hurricanes effort, featuring in every significant partnership as he battled to keep the innings afloat.

He put on 34 for the first wicket with Montcin Hodge (8) and when four wickets tumbled for 21 runs, added a further 34 for the fifth wicket with Jaison Peters (17), to get Hurricanes to 65 for four at lunch.

Afterwards, Powell anchored a 39-run, sixth wicket partnership with Terrance Warde (11) and a 32-run, seven wicket stand with Cornwall (24).

He struck nine fours off 143 balls in three hours before driving a low return catch to Stoute to be seventh out with the total on 160.

Powell has 324 runs for the season.

In contrast, Brathwaite extended his poor form when he was comprehensively bowled by Cornwall, missing a forward defensive push.

The right-hander has gathered 171 runs this season at an average of 24.

Moseley was Cornwall’s second victim, lbw looking to drive, but Brooks arrived to stroke five fours in a 79-ball knock, to pull his side out of trouble.

A burglary in the Pride’s dressing room yesterday had forced the start of the fourth round match to be pushed back by a day.

The four-day contest was set to start on Thursday but players were “in no frame of mind” to play after their clothing and equipment were stolen.

“I have been advised by the Cricket West Indies cricket operations manager Roland Holder and subsequently confirmed by the Barbados Pride team manager Wendell Coppin that there was a break-in and the Barbados dressing room was burglarised and players’ clothing and equipment belonging to our coaching staff were stolen,” Barbados Cricket Association president, Conde Riley said yesterday.

CWI confirmed that police were now investigating the incident and that “all necessary steps are being taken to mitigate against such a situation recurring.” (CMC)

Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share119
121 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Purple reigns supreme at Combermere

Victor ludorum and Division Three champion Nathan Brathwaite led the charge for Set E (Purple), as they amassed 847 points to...

Windies’ U19s fifth best at World Cup

West Indies finished fifth at the ICC Under-19 World Cup after persistent rain wrecked a difficult run chase against...

Shimron Hetmyer has propelled himself into the Windies’ batting spotlight.

Fitness punishments not new to West Indies teams

Punishing players for failing fitness tests is nothing new in relation to the selection process of West Indies teams. The...

Top class field for Sandy Lane Gold Cup

Colonel’s Pride will become the first horse to represent St Lucia in the Sandy Lane Gold Cup. The gelding, which finished...

Fitness test may not be right for cricket

A lecturer in Sports Sciences at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, has questioned the relevance of the...

No IPL for Archer

An elbow injury has ruled England’s Barbadian fast-bowling sensation Jofra Archer out of the upcoming Test series in Sri...

Shimron Hetmyer has propelled himself into the Windies’ batting spotlight.

Hetmyer a no-show for Jaguars

West Indies batting star Shimron Hetmyer made himself unavailable for Guyana Jaguars’ fourth round match in the Regional...

Burglars force delay between Pride and Hurricanes

A burglary in the Barbados Pride dressing room at Warner Park here has forced the start of their fourth round match against...

Orange in control at Mount Tabor

Orange House is currently on course to win sports at the Mount Tabor Primary School, which was held today at the Usain Bolt...

121 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share119