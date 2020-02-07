Boyce's five-wicket haul puts Pride in control - Barbados Today

Discarded West Indies left-hander Kieran Powell struck his third half-century of the season to pass 300 runs, but 20-year-old left-arm spinner Camarie Boyce snatched a five-wicket haul on debut to take centre stage.

Sent in at Warner Park on the opening day, Leeward Islands Hurricanes were dismissed cheaply for 181 with Powell stroking a polished top score of 76.

Left-arm spinner Camarie Boyce snatched five for 65 on first class debut while veteran all-rounder Kevin Stoute picked up three for 18 with his steady medium pace.

In reply, Barbados Pride ended the day on 108 for two, 73 runs behind heading into tomorrow’s day two of the fourth round contest.

Test opener Kraigg Brathwaite’s struggles continued, managing just six, while his opening partner Shayne Moseley followed cheaply for 20, leaving the visitors on 42 for two at one stage.

However, Test batsman Shamarh Brooks struck an unbeaten 42 to help steady the inning, combining with veteran left-hander Jonathan Carter, who was not out on 26, to put on a vital 66 for the third wicket and deny the hosts any further success.

Test off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall, in his first game of the season, claimed both wickets for fall.

Powell earlier proved the mainstay of the Hurricanes effort, featuring in every significant partnership as he battled to keep the innings afloat.

He put on 34 for the first wicket with Montcin Hodge (8) and when four wickets tumbled for 21 runs, added a further 34 for the fifth wicket with Jaison Peters (17), to get Hurricanes to 65 for four at lunch.

Afterwards, Powell anchored a 39-run, sixth wicket partnership with Terrance Warde (11) and a 32-run, seven wicket stand with Cornwall (24).

He struck nine fours off 143 balls in three hours before driving a low return catch to Stoute to be seventh out with the total on 160.

Powell has 324 runs for the season.

In contrast, Brathwaite extended his poor form when he was comprehensively bowled by Cornwall, missing a forward defensive push.

The right-hander has gathered 171 runs this season at an average of 24.

Moseley was Cornwall’s second victim, lbw looking to drive, but Brooks arrived to stroke five fours in a 79-ball knock, to pull his side out of trouble.

A burglary in the Pride’s dressing room yesterday had forced the start of the fourth round match to be pushed back by a day.

The four-day contest was set to start on Thursday but players were “in no frame of mind” to play after their clothing and equipment were stolen.

“I have been advised by the Cricket West Indies cricket operations manager Roland Holder and subsequently confirmed by the Barbados Pride team manager Wendell Coppin that there was a break-in and the Barbados dressing room was burglarised and players’ clothing and equipment belonging to our coaching staff were stolen,” Barbados Cricket Association president, Conde Riley said yesterday.

CWI confirmed that police were now investigating the incident and that “all necessary steps are being taken to mitigate against such a situation recurring.” (CMC)