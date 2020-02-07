Mangrove Landfill left ‘smouldering’ - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!
Chief Fire Officer Errol Maynard

Mangrove Landfill left ‘smouldering’ - by February 7, 2020

Kareem Smith
Article by
Published on
February 7, 2020

Sanitation Service Authority officials appeared close to regains control of the landfill at Mangrove Pond, St. Thomas after a tyre fire swept through the facility for four days.

But residents downwind of the landfill – in Bennetts, Arch Hall and Sandy Lane – have been urged by fire officials and the Ministry of Health to brace for more smoke as the area continues to smoulder.

Chief Fire Officer Errol Maynard told reporters: “We have the majority of the area covered, which is approximately about 100 square feet of material.

“That is soon to be covered and as soon as it is, the majority of the area that was burning will be covered.”

He predicted a “significant reduction” in the volume of smoke being emitted.

While acknowledging that a “couple of hotspots” remained and would take some time to extinguish, the fire chief revealed that a special device is being used to identify them, after which, the SSA will be informed and allowed to take over the site.

But a cautious Maynard said: “I will not venture to give a specific date but already we have seen relief and as it relates to normalcy, sometimes these fires continue to smoulder for some time so I cannot give a time frame. But we are assured that it is in the near future.”

Officials initially promised that the fire, which engulfed tyres and bush at the landfill on Monday would have been extinguished by Monday evening. But extremely high winds hampered their efforts.

The fire, which occurs almost annually did not sit well residents in nearby communities who told Barbados TODAY they have again been forced to close their houses while contending with wheezing, sore throats and itchy eyes.

But Chief Environmental Officer Ronald Chapman on Thursday said: “It is not a raging fire. It’s a smouldering sort of fire where it is just billowing down the hill and going into the Arch Hall area and that represents a serious concern for the Ministry of Health and must be extremely uncomfortable for those who live down there.”

He promised to continue monitoring the fire as SSA workers work to cap a small ridge still burning on the landfill.

“Once that is done, we anticipate a significant improvement of the conditions in the area,” he said.

[email protected]

Tweet
Share
Pin1
Share2
3 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Recommendations on Speightstown’s future ‘by mid-year’

The Speightstown Task Force is to be re-established and it is expected to make recommendations to Government by the end of...

Marla Dukharan

Dukharan ‘upbeat’ about Barbados in 2020

Regional economist Marla Dukharan has given upbeat prospects for Barbados this year as the island continues its Barbados...

Recycling plant ready to step in

A leading local recycling company is telling the Government that it is ready and able to help make landfill fires a thing of...

SJPI at 50: Praise, plaques and solar power

The nation’s premier technical school’s 50th anniversary was toasted on Wednesday with a solar-power mural, a plaque and...

PM urges Chefette to go ‘homegrown’

Fast-food restaurant chain Chefette has been given a challenge by Prime Minister Mia Mottley to add more homegrown items to...

Minister: BWA preps for worsening drought

With the Barbados Meteorological Service’s warning to brace for a hot and dry year as the worst drought since 1960...

Resist corruption, private sector told

President of the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) Trisha Tannis has acknowledged the role of the private...

BWA makes ‘major breakthrough’

The days of burst pipes flooding streets for weeks and sometimes months at a time is now expected to be a thing of the past,...

Ralph ‘Bizzy’ Williams

Still too long for approvals

Prominent local businessman Ralph Bizzy Williams says he is eager to answer Government’s call to invest and grow the ailing...

3 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin1
Share2