Mangrove Landfill left ‘smouldering’ - Barbados Today

Sanitation Service Authority officials appeared close to regains control of the landfill at Mangrove Pond, St. Thomas after a tyre fire swept through the facility for four days.

But residents downwind of the landfill – in Bennetts, Arch Hall and Sandy Lane – have been urged by fire officials and the Ministry of Health to brace for more smoke as the area continues to smoulder.

Chief Fire Officer Errol Maynard told reporters: “We have the majority of the area covered, which is approximately about 100 square feet of material.

“That is soon to be covered and as soon as it is, the majority of the area that was burning will be covered.”

He predicted a “significant reduction” in the volume of smoke being emitted.

While acknowledging that a “couple of hotspots” remained and would take some time to extinguish, the fire chief revealed that a special device is being used to identify them, after which, the SSA will be informed and allowed to take over the site.

But a cautious Maynard said: “I will not venture to give a specific date but already we have seen relief and as it relates to normalcy, sometimes these fires continue to smoulder for some time so I cannot give a time frame. But we are assured that it is in the near future.”

Officials initially promised that the fire, which engulfed tyres and bush at the landfill on Monday would have been extinguished by Monday evening. But extremely high winds hampered their efforts.

The fire, which occurs almost annually did not sit well residents in nearby communities who told Barbados TODAY they have again been forced to close their houses while contending with wheezing, sore throats and itchy eyes.

But Chief Environmental Officer Ronald Chapman on Thursday said: “It is not a raging fire. It’s a smouldering sort of fire where it is just billowing down the hill and going into the Arch Hall area and that represents a serious concern for the Ministry of Health and must be extremely uncomfortable for those who live down there.”

He promised to continue monitoring the fire as SSA workers work to cap a small ridge still burning on the landfill.

“Once that is done, we anticipate a significant improvement of the conditions in the area,” he said.

[email protected]