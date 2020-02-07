Motion to remove BUT president scrapped - Barbados Today

The President of the Barbados Union of Teachers (BUT) Sean Spencer has emerged from an attempt to oust him through a no confidence motion “angry” but unscathed after the effort fell flat.

A meeting, which started around 4:30 on Thursday afternoon ended prematurely when former Public Relations Officer Dwayne Goddard produced a motion of no confidence, which was described as poorly constructed and eventually dismissed as unconstitutional.

And while the union president condemned the unwarranted public attention from weeks of negative press, he has called for unity following the Thursday “circus” but it appears that deep divisions remain.

The former PRO has refused to concede defeat and is now renewing his commitment to hold Spencer accountable for his stewardship of the country’s oldest teachers’ union.

As media workers sat outside the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology’s auditorium, loud outbursts, laughter and even cheering could be heard before the meeting was eventually called off.

Barbados TODAY understands that written correspondence sent by Goddard to BUT General Secretary Herbert Gittens indicated that a no confidence motion would be brought against the union’s “leadership”, when in fact, he intended to bring the motion against the President.

According to the BUT constitution, the union’s “leadership” comprises a 14-member executive body and over 60 stewards. As a result, when Goddard attempted to bring proceedings directly against Spencer, he was asked to withdraw his motion.

Deputy General Secretary,Richmark Cave explained: “We called the meeting as mandated by the constitution and gave them an opportunity to bring this motion. But when the motion came, it came as a motion asking for the resignation of the president, which was totally out of order.

“So there was nothing to proceed on because the motion was unconstitutional and there was nothing for us to vote on. That is how the meeting ended,” he added.

In a brief interview afterward, Goddard took responsibility for the “slight technicality”. While the ex-PRO was not allowed to present his case, Barbados TODAY understands Spencer would have been called to account for his leadership amid a range of alleged irregularities.

These include the Minister of Education’s presence at a meeting of the BUT, along with the union’s failure to carry out directives made by the union pertaining to certain statements later made by the Education Minister.

Spencer was also expected to answer questions about his relationship with another local trade unionist, poor communication with his own members and decisions made at the administrative level.

While Goddard refused to provide specifics, he stressed that two many issues were coming up over time and just being ignored.

“I believe most persons judged the current Government within the first 100 days and I think [Spencer] had way more than 100 days to prove himself. I still don’t see a clear vision on where the leadership is going and that is where I remain,” he said.

Goddard also denied the motion was a personal or political attack against Spencer and said he was simply exercising his right to hold the union’s “leadership” to account.

But Spencer disagreed, declaring the entire event “a fiasco” as he referenced Goddard’s failure to bring the correct motion. He also did not hold back his anger at what he sees as continuous attempts to bring public division within the union’s ranks.

“While our energy should be dedicated and devoted towards going forward in unison, we are having strife brought to bear on the organism that is the union and if that is so, the organism will suffer,” Spencer told reporters.

“This is not about me, but some persons seem destined to make it all about me. This is not Sean’s union. I came and found this union and I would like to think that when I leave it, it would be stronger.

“But the divisiveness at the core of this malicious act says nothing good and I am angry, not personally, but because even though it has been made to be a personal issue, [the union and its members] will all suffer as a consequence,” he declared.

The union president explained that Thursday’s special general meeting forced the postponement of a meeting with Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA), which would have significantly benefited members.

But he also admitted more needed to be done to tackle problems in the interest of teachers at the level of the education ministry.

Nevertheless, he said the union would continue its business on Monday when the ministry is scheduled to meet with the union on teacher evaluations, which started last year.

In the meantime, Goddard remains adamant that although the BUT's annual conference is in April, he may very well pursue 20 signatures again and start the process for Spencer's removal all over again.