Today'sFashion - First class all the way - Barbados Today

Renica Chase believes she is destined to be successful.

And that’s because she has a lucky charm who is always right by her side. Her mother Faybia Chase.

The young hairstylist credits her mum for all of her accomplishments thus far and for being her No. 1 fan.

“My mother motivates me and pushes me to do better and work harder. Having my mother by my side to coach me is what above all else. She’s my biggest support system,” she told Today’s Fashion.

The 18-year-old opened her business Firstclasshairby_r3nn in 2017 and she operates from Silver Sands, Christ Church. She says the name of her business means “to provide the best services and hairstyles”.

Renica admits that she always had a great love and passion for doing hair. So much so that when she played with her dolls her grandmother ….. made the declaration that she would be a hairdresser.

“I really love what I do. When I was younger I always had my dolls line off in the chair ready to get their hair done. When my grandmother [Anita Chase] was alive she used to say she can see me being a hairdresser in the future.”

Even Renica’s hairstylist Dejah-Mayers Blackman of Dethestylist Salon saw the potential in her client. Theirs is a relationship dating back to 2016.

“My stylist would always push me and teach me certain things. I must give credit to her and thank her as well.”

Renica also praises her godmother Sade Daisley — the owner of Paint Me Beautiful 246 – for pushing her to focus on the business. She said since her godmother is also in the beauty industry she gave her valuable pointers and moral support along the way.

The graduate of Barbados Cosmetology School readily admits that while her specialities are braids and ponytails she encountered a few challenges when she tried “certain styles” and that she is certainly looking to expand.

“My preference is hair braiding and ponytails. I would always look online, watch Youtube tutorials and recreate the styles. I’m also currently undertaking more studies in order to provide more hairstyles such as weaves etc.”

Renica, who is affectionately known as Ren, says that as each working day comes she consistently strives for perfection.

“I love to challenge myself. Even if there is a particular style that I find difficult. I wouldn’t rest until I can get it done to the best of my ability. When a client comes to me I strive for perfection and making sure they are satisfied.”

The young business owner credits the advent of social media for helping with the growth of her business. However, she does not count out the contribution that her clients, family and friends have made as well. It is through them that people have come to know about her relatively new enterprise.

With the growing business, the teen was forced to learn some tricks of the trade.

“During my busiest periods I usually start work earlier than usual. I also schedule appointments by styles. That way I can skilfully work around it….”

Renica has a clear vision for her business which offers services to all ages.

“My major career accomplishment to date is the growth of my business. I see my business in the future being one of the leading and most talked about beauty parlours in the island. I’d also like to be adding different services (e.g lashes and nails)…”

If Ren was not a stylist she would have been a nail technician as she always saw herself in an area where she could display and express her creativity.

“My second choice career would’ve been a nail technician because I love working with my hands and creating designs. Doing pedicures is another interest of mine.

And how does the youthful worker bring about balance in her life?

“My hobbies are watching YouTube videos, family functions, travelling and beach days…”

Renica’s advice to aspiring stylist is straightforward.

“Put God first in whatever you do, things may get a little challenging but trust the process. (My motto) – Put your heart, mind and soul into whatever is your passion. This is the secret to success.” (IMC)