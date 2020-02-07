Two vehicles crash into home of St Michael woman - Barbados Today

A woman narrowly escaped injury this morning when a Transport Board bus and a black Suzuki Swift ran off a section of the newly paved Green Hill, St Michael road and onto her property.
The occupant, who is in her 60’s, was said to be in a back room of the three-bedroom wall and wooden structure when the incident occurred just before 9 a.m.
Both drivers escaped unharmed.
(Read the full story in Friday’s e-paper)
Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.