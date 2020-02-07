Two vehicles crash into home of St Michael woman - Barbados Today

A woman narrowly escaped injury this morning when a Transport Board bus and a black Suzuki Swift ran off a section of the newly paved Green Hill, St Michael road and onto her property.

The occupant, who is in her 60’s, was said to be in a back room of the three-bedroom wall and wooden structure when the incident occurred just before 9 a.m.

Both drivers escaped unharmed.

(Read the full story in Friday’s e-paper)