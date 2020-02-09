Erdiston Teachers’ Training College wants to attract more men  - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Erdiston Teachers’ Training College wants to attract more men  - by February 9, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
February 9, 2020

Erdiston Teachers’ Training College (ETTC) is exploring the possibility of introducing programmes that will attract more men, as records show they are being outnumbered by women in accessing continuing education.

Principal Dr Patricia Saul said introducing programmes that are more appealing to men is necessary, given that statistics show that out of the 263 people who accessed 12 courses delivered by the college between the academic year 2018-2019, 256 were women and only seven were men.

“This is a clear indication that females are still taking greater advantage of continuing education opportunities,” she said, as she delivered a report during last night’s Continuing Education Graduation ceremony 2020, held at the College’s Pine Hill, St Michael location.

“Two hundred and forty-eight persons successfully completed the programme giving an overall pass rate of 94.3 per cent. This statistic is suggestive of the level of commitment to the programme, which the participants have demonstrated,” Dr Saul added.

The principal also indicated that as the Division of Continuing Education seeks to improve its programmes, it was working towards offering some of its courses online, being aware that through mobile devices, electronics, networking, social media and online courses, adult learners can have opportunities to learn anytime and anywhere.

She said ETTC has already trained a cadre of full-time staff in practices for teaching in the online environment, and is now in the process of expanding the training to part-time tutors.

“This will provide a wider cadre of persons innovative possibilities to realise lifelong learning, reducing the dependency on face-to-face modalities,” she said.

The principal also revealed that through involvement of relevant stakeholders in education, the college has been able to negotiate reduced rates for teachers, and, additionally, as an indication of ETTC’s commitment to continuing education all employees of the institution can access courses without having to pay fees.

“There are some public and private organizations, which depend on ETTC to provide continuous professional training for staff. Currently, we have a cadre of prison officers who are participating in this year’s programme. Our courses have also provided professional training for staff of certain businesses and hotels such as Gildan and the Barbados Hilton Hotel, to name a few,” she said.

Delivering the feature address at the ceremony, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Education Technological and Vocational Training, Senator Dr Romel Springer said while there was no doubt that the Continuing Education programme currently being offered by the college was varied, there was room for the inclusion of more general interest and skill based subjects, once the resources were available.

Dr Springer said the introduction of additional relevant courses would ensure a greater balance between areas targeting teachers in the system, perspective teachers, and people who may not want to join the teaching profession but want to enter the industry.

“Graduands you have successfully completed your courses and are here to receive your certificates of achievement, best wishes are offered to every one of you as you continue on the path to self fulfillment whilst you continue to contribute to the national development of Barbados,” Dr Springer said. (AH)

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Gov’t committed to fighting workplace violence and harassment

Government remains committed to fighting the scourge of violence and harassment in the workplace and in the wider world of...

Extended hours for David Thompson Health & Social Services Complex

From July 1, the operating hours at the David Thompson Health and Social Services Complex will be extended to 8:30 pm, Monday...

Barbados denies entry to MV Caribbean Princess cruise ship

Barbados has denied entry to the cruise ship MV Caribbean Princess due to an outbreak of gastroenteritis on board. The ship,...

Another win for Elizabeth at Glow Sports

Elizabeth really have their Glow on now. Make that four in a row now for the bright sparks of the Jennifer Swanston-Jones...

Demolition in The City to start on February 17

Demolition of the Old NIS Building, the Bridgetown Fire Service and the Temporary Market on Probyn Street will commence on...

Public information session on novel coronavirus Sunday

The general public is invited to join other stakeholders at an engagement and training session on the 2019 novel coronavirus...

#BTEditorial – A libation for Kamau

It It It It is not It is not It is not enough to be free of the whips, principalities and powers Kamau Brathwaite, The...

China students’ parents meet with authorities on coronavirus epidemic

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to trap Barbadian students in the stricken Chinese city of Wuhan, the Ministry of...

Barbadians in China doing well

Barbadian students stationed in The People’s Republic of China are doing “very well” and should continue to be safe...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share