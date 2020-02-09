Swimming programme begins Monday - Barbados Today

The National Sports Council and the Youth Development Department Swimming Programme resumes Monday, February 10 at the lifeguard hut located on Brownes Beach in St Michael.

The programme is scheduled for 9 am to 10 am and from 10:30 am to 11 am on Mondays and Wednesdays. There are more than 500 participants in the swimming programme.

National Sports Council Senior Administrator and one of the coordinators for the programme, Adrian Donovan said the programme is geared towards persons over the age of 16.

The sessions, he explained, will be conducted under the supervision of the National Conservation Commission qualified lifeguards.

With four weeks remaining for the sessions, Donovan noted they have been going well and said, “…we had to take a break for Christmas and now we are starting back. This swimming programme is one of nine other sporting disciplines that have been offered in this coaching training programme, which has been spread across the length and breath of Barbados.” (ML)