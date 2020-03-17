Reggae Festival in doubt - Barbados Today

The Barbados Reggae Festival may be the next casualty of the growing COVID-19 virus. Though there are still no reported cases in Barbados, the festival organisers have postponed the official launch “until further notice”, a clear sign that this year’s edition of the popular festival may be in jeopardy.

A more firm decision on the events scheduled for April 24 to April 28 was to be made following Prime Minister Mia Mottley’s national update which was aired at 7 on Monday night.

“We understand that the Prime Minister will be addressing that situation, so whatever we do, we want to do so a national level. So once we hear her… we can address the situation,” said co-director of FAS Entertainment Al Gilkes.

If promoters stick with the PM’s advice, the event will be postponed.

During her address, Mottley indicated that if Barbados’ alert level reaches stage 1, gatherings which include more than 100 people would be restricted.

Although Barbados has not reached that stage as yet, she advised that major events be postponed as it would only require one confirmed case on the island for the alert level to increase.

“We haven’t reached there yet, but we do recognise that there are some large events that people are planning…and we are advising those people to reschedule those events. Any event within the next three months, reschedule it until a date later in the year or next year.

“Why? Because even though we don’t have a case yet, we don’t want people to spend money only to be told in less than 24 hours that they need to cancel,” Mottley said in her address.

In anticipation of the PM’s address, the Reggae Festival’s organisers postponed the official launch of the event which was to be headlined by Grammy Award-winning sensation, Koffee.

“FAS Entertainment is closely monitoring the spread of the virus COVID-19, and will issue a subsequent statement regarding plans for the staging of the festival,” the online notice said while making it clear that the situation remained fluid.

Persons planning to fly in for the event were also “strongly” advised to check in with organisers before making any travel arrangements as countries impose restrictions in response to the COVID-19 virus.

The Reggae Festival, which started in 2005, attracts approximately 25,000 patrons and features Reggae Vintage, Reggae on the Hill and Reggae on the Beach shows as well as a Reggae Party Cruise.

In addition to Koffee, Reggae on the Hill, the most highly anticipated event is scheduled to include Richie Spice, Sizzla Kolonji and Jimmy Cliff.

