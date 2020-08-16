Met Office monitors two tropical waves east of Barbados - Barbados Today
Met Office monitors two tropical waves east of Barbados
The Barbados Meteorological Services is closely monitoring the progress of two tropical waves to the east of Barbados.

The first tropical wave is located near 57 degrees west or about 130 miles east of Barbados at 5 p.m. today.

Light to moderate shower activity associated with this tropical wave has begun to affect Barbados late today and is expected to persist into the night.

The second tropical wave is located near 52 west or about 500 miles east of Barbados.

The forecasters say although convection has marginally improved as the day progressed the wave is still very disorganized and environmental conditions are not that conducive for any significant development.

The system is expected to track quickly westward at near 20 miles-per-hour over the next few days.

This should bring the wave axis through the region by Monday afternoon.

The Met Office says the system is likely to be an open wave as it passes Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.

It forecasts that environmental conditions will remain consistently unsupportive for any significant development between its current location and passage across Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.

They have however advised the public to expect some moderate to heavy showers and occasional gusty winds during its passage tomorrow, Monday.

The Met Office said this could result in a flash-flood watch/warning being issued at short notice. It has advised the public to closely monitor official sources for updates over the next 24 hours.

The next update will be at 10 a.m. or sooner if conditions warrant.

