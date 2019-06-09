CXC addresses next steps in employee discussions - Barbados Today

FULL STATEMENT FROM CXC

In 2019, the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) will mark the 40th anniversary of providing examinations to the member states of CARICOM.

This is a mandate which the management of CXC is firmly committed to, as it will assist citizens of the region to position themselves as skilled practitioners in an ever-changing, competitive, global employment market.

Our commitment to this mandate has been the driving factor as we hold discussions with employees and the Barbados Workers’ Union (BWU), around an important restructuring exercise which will equip CXC, and by extension examination candidates, for the continued evolution of examination products and services.

The management of CXC has resolved that it is vital that any disruption to ongoing examinations and marking, must be mitigated in order to ensure the optimal experience for examination candidates.

Therefore, consultations were held with the BWU, under the guidance of the Chief Labour Officer and the Minister of Labour and Social Partnership Relations, and both parties have agreed that the circulated requests for employee applications will be temporarily discontinued pending further discussions.

The employees of the Caribbean Examinations Council are recognised and valued by management as important contributors to its operational success.

The principles of respect and teamwork are central to our interactions with all partners and we will continue to hold these paramount as we continue further discussions.