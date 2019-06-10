Shania Kirton is on the road to recovery - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Shania Kirton is on the road to recovery

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
June 10, 2019

by Anesta Henry

Seventeen-year-old Shania Kirton is no longer in critical condition at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH).

Her mother Juanita Cave told Barbados TODAY moments ago that Shania is now at the Kendall Regional Medical Centre, Miami, and her health condition has drastically improved over the last 36 hours.

Shania Kirton

Shania left the island on Friday and arrived in Miami on an air ambulance early Saturday.

“I made the decision to bring my daughter from QEH to come to Miami. They are now running tests and the results have not come back as yet. But she is doing way better in less than 36 hours. She is no longer in an induced coma, she is not on life support and she is breathing on her own. She is not talking and she has to do physical therapy.

Last Monday, while sitting outside of the Intensive Care Unit at QEH where her daughter was hooked up to life support, a tearful Cave appealed to Barbadians to donate blood to the teenager who had been in an induced coma for the past three weeks.

As she made the urgent call, the distraught mother explained that doctors were trying to figure out why her daughter who was diagnosed with Sickle Cell Anemia at three months old in New York City, United States, where she was born, was experiencing the serious health challenges currently affecting her.

Juanita Cave

At the time, Cave said Shania had pneumonia, her left “lung was destroyed, and she was battling a fever “that would not go”.

“She was in bed lying down for three weeks in an induced coma with an IV. My daughter was only reacting to when you call her name; opening her eyes and shutting it down. When she got here on Saturday morning, my daughter’s eyes were all opened and she recognized people. She didn’t need to be on the vent [ventilators] at all. The doctor told me by the next day, which is Sunday, she would be breathing on her own, which she did,” Cave said.

The mother said though she was awaiting her daughter’s tests results, she felt somewhat relieved just to see Shania breathing on her own and doctors now telling her that “she would be okay”.

“I feel great. I feel wonderful. I feel relieved,” she said.

Cave revealed that her appeal for persons to donate blood to her daughter received an overwhelming response. She said several people even sent her proof that they went and donated blood to Shania.

However, the mother said she was especially touched that hundreds shared her daughter’s story published in last Monday’s Barbados TODAY E-paper, Facebook page, and other platforms.

 Cave said she was also thankful to those readers who wished her daughter well, offered her words of encouragement and assured her that they would keep Shania in their prayers.

Cave also thanked those who donated to a go fund me account for Shania.

“Without the prayers and the love from you guys, this would have never happened. So again I thank you for coming out and supporting my daughter, all those donations would be going to help her out,” Cave said on a recorded video she sent to Barbados TODAY.

She asked Barbadians to keep praying for Shania.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

22 thoughts on “Shania Kirton is on the road to recovery

  1. Linda FreemanLinda Freeman

    Thank you Jesus!!!! Praying for a full recovery for Shania…..i am so proud of my fellow Barbadians….it shows we all can be counted on when the need arise.

      -   Reply
  2. Kim MillerKim Miller

    God is good

      -   Reply
  3. Sandra MayersSandra Mayers

    Thank you Jesus…Blessings

      -   Reply
  4. Kim PayneKim Payne

    Great news, may God continue to bless and protect her. Stay positive mum, you are strong keep the faith. Nothing beats prayers.

      -   Reply
  5. Samantha Foreverbless HarrisSamantha Foreverbless Harris

    Thank u lord for your loving mercies on this young woman

      -   Reply
  6. Wendy SthillWendy Sthill

    Great news!@ we serve an awesome God!

      -   Reply
  7. Veronica WilliamsVeronica Williams

    Great news,may she grow stronger each day.

      -   Reply
  8. Glovine SobersGlovine Sobers

    God is good great news

      -   Reply
  9. Alison NilesAlison Niles

    Praise God x

      -   Reply
  10. Jennifer HolderJennifer Holder

    Great news..continuing to pray for a full recovery

      -   Reply
  11. Patricia V. GaskinPatricia V. Gaskin

    To God be the glory

      -   Reply
  12. Fay MurrellFay Murrell

    Hallelujah. Praise the Lord.

      -   Reply
  13. Pretty Gyal ReRePretty Gyal ReRe

    Thank u jesus and I’m so happy u decided to remove from Qeh cause staying there she probably would have been worse
    I have a friend who suffer with it and she is living in New York so whatever doctor told u that it’s best u move her home idk .
    U get better response and quicker help just look at the big change u said happen within the 36 hours of moving from one hospital to the next
    Qeh need to step there game up

      -   Reply
  14. Harriette CarringtonHarriette Carrington

    Wonderful news

      -   Reply
  15. Theresa LeslieTheresa Leslie

    That’s great news

      -   Reply
  16. Cheryl ReidCheryl Reid

    Great news indeed!! Blessings

      -   Reply
  17. Queenn KareenQueenn Kareen

    Hallelujah. God is good and merciful. Praise God

      -   Reply
  18. Janelle WickhamJanelle Wickham

    Nice, great to hear may she continue to recover daily.

      -   Reply
  19. Tracey GittensTracey Gittens

    Amen. .God is good

      -   Reply
  20. Cynthia TyrellCynthia Tyrell

    Great news

      -   Reply
  21. Roro FraserRoro Fraser

    Trust in jesus because he live nice to here bless her .keep the faith mom

      -   Reply
  22. COLLEEN HARVEY

    I wish her a speedy recovery and all the best for mum.

      -   Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Shania Kirton is on the road to recovery
June 10, 2019
Police probe fatal shooting
June 11, 2019
Chefette founder Assad Haloute knighted
June 9, 2019
WANTED MAN: Ryan Oneal Corbin
June 9, 2019
Police investigate road fatality
June 11, 2019
DLP President rallies party faithful as she blasts BLP's first year in office
June 10, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs