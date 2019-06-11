Missing: Vinana Ashanti Hinds - Barbados Today

Missing: Vinana Ashanti Hinds

Article by
Sandy Deane
Published on
June 11, 2019

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking your assistance in locating a missing girl.

She is 13-year-old Vinana Ashanti Hinds of Boyce Road, Free Hill, St Michael.

Vinana, who was reported missing by her mother Vicky Hinds, is about four feet, eight inches tall, has a dark complexion and is slightly bow-legged.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Vinana Hinds is asked to contact Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, the Black Rock Police Station or 417-7500 or the nearest Police Station.

13 thoughts on “Missing: Vinana Ashanti Hinds

  1. Patricia TaittPatricia Taitt

    Please find this baby.

      -   Reply
  2. Margo ThomasMargo Thomas

    Omg hoping for her safe returned to her family.

      -   Reply
  3. Judith HebsonJudith Hebson

    Hope he gets home safe

      -   Reply
  4. Maria Micaela ShepherdMaria Micaela Shepherd

    When is the police going to give an explanation of why these kids (mostly girls) get lost for a week and then they are back home like nothing happened.

      -   Reply
  5. Melissia WorrellMelissia Worrell

    I pray God’s protection on her and for her safe return

      -   Reply
  6. Icenie JosephIcenie Joseph

    I pray God protection over her life and she returns home safely

      -   Reply
  7. Dennis TaittDennis Taitt

    Hope she is ok. Missing at 13. Something really wrong here

      -   Reply
  8. Camele CharlesCamele Charles

    Babygirl please go home to your mother cause these streets ain’t no place for you at your age….and whoever place she is at please send her home

      -   Reply
  9. Liz DaSilva VieiraLiz DaSilva Vieira

    Oh no! She is but a baby. Prayers that she gets back home safe and unharmed.

      -   Reply
  10. Ethel IfillEthel Ifill

    Dear God wherever she is protect n bring her safely home to her love ones comfort the family n friends in their time of sorrow

      -   Reply
  11. Unruly Rose Emily LewisUnruly Rose Emily Lewis

    She soon come back home

      -   Reply
  12. Aquarius CaddleAquarius Caddle

    Cheupse

      -   Reply
  13. straight talk

    you will be back tomorrow, but straight to the doctor

      -   Reply

