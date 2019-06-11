Missing: Vinana Ashanti Hinds - Barbados Today

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking your assistance in locating a missing girl.
She is 13-year-old Vinana Ashanti Hinds of Boyce Road, Free Hill, St Michael.
Vinana, who was reported missing by her mother Vicky Hinds, is about four feet, eight inches tall, has a dark complexion and is slightly bow-legged.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Vinana Hinds is asked to contact Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, the Black Rock Police Station or 417-7500 or the nearest Police Station.
13 thoughts on “Missing: Vinana Ashanti Hinds”
Please find this baby.
Omg hoping for her safe returned to her family.
Hope he gets home safe
When is the police going to give an explanation of why these kids (mostly girls) get lost for a week and then they are back home like nothing happened.
I pray God’s protection on her and for her safe return
I pray God protection over her life and she returns home safely
Hope she is ok. Missing at 13. Something really wrong here
Babygirl please go home to your mother cause these streets ain’t no place for you at your age….and whoever place she is at please send her home
Oh no! She is but a baby. Prayers that she gets back home safe and unharmed.
Dear God wherever she is protect n bring her safely home to her love ones comfort the family n friends in their time of sorrow
She soon come back home
Cheupse
you will be back tomorrow, but straight to the doctor