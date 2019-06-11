Missing: Vinana Ashanti Hinds - Barbados Today

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking your assistance in locating a missing girl.

She is 13-year-old Vinana Ashanti Hinds of Boyce Road, Free Hill, St Michael.

Vinana, who was reported missing by her mother Vicky Hinds, is about four feet, eight inches tall, has a dark complexion and is slightly bow-legged.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Vinana Hinds is asked to contact Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, the Black Rock Police Station or 417-7500 or the nearest Police Station.