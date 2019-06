The results of the 2019 Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination (BSSEE), more popularly known as the Common Entrance Exam or 11-Plus will be announced next Monday, June 17.

Minister of Education,Technological and Vocational Training, Santia Bradshaw, will make the announcement at 10a.m. in the Minister’s Conference Room at the Ministry’s Constitution Road, St Michael headquarters. (MR/BGIS)