Rape accused on bail - Barbados Today

Rape accused on bail

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
June 13, 2019

A 27-year-old labourer accused of committing three offences against a woman is out on $10,000 bail.

Mark Sylvester Vaughn, of No. 31 Watermill Place, Bayville, St Michael is alleged to have raped the woman on May 26 and occasioned actual bodily harm on her.

He is further accused of using a computer between May 26 and 30 to send indecent and reckless electronic communication which could cause annoyance, inconvenience, distress or anxiety to the same woman or any other person to whom he intended its contents to be communicated.

He secured bail before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant when he appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ recently. His bail conditions state that he must report to the Hastings Police Station every Tuesday and Saturday before noon with valid identification.

Vaughn was also warned to stay away from the complainant and not to communicate with her in any manner.

His next court date is October 15.

5 thoughts on "Rape accused on bail

  1. Cheryl CarterCheryl Carter

    Bail? Really? If yes..why not Bail? Bail should be $50K

      Reply
  2. Lee C WestLee C West

    Bail for rape? So we are boldly giving him the ok to choose another victim?!

    Barbados is NOT a real place!

      Reply
  3. Jay MannyJay Manny

    Innocence until proven fuk-ing guilty

      Reply
  4. Jai Khan BarbadosJai Khan Barbados

    So a person can rape and then harass a victim and get bail with a stupid warning… Well well well. If he miss and pass near her pot of boiling clorox I wonder what would happen

      Reply
  5. Sophia SobersSophia Sobers

    He should be in Dodds

      Reply

