Rape accused on bail - Barbados Today

A 27-year-old labourer accused of committing three offences against a woman is out on $10,000 bail.

Mark Sylvester Vaughn, of No. 31 Watermill Place, Bayville, St Michael is alleged to have raped the woman on May 26 and occasioned actual bodily harm on her.

He is further accused of using a computer between May 26 and 30 to send indecent and reckless electronic communication which could cause annoyance, inconvenience, distress or anxiety to the same woman or any other person to whom he intended its contents to be communicated.

He secured bail before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant when he appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ recently. His bail conditions state that he must report to the Hastings Police Station every Tuesday and Saturday before noon with valid identification.

Vaughn was also warned to stay away from the complainant and not to communicate with her in any manner.

His next court date is October 15.