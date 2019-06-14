Boyce urges youth restraint against disrespect - Barbados Today

Too many young people are resorting to violence over petty slights, Deputy Commissioner of Police Erwin Boyce has complained.
Boyce expressed concern that youngsters are demonstrating a lack of restraint whenever faced with perceived disrespect.
“We see this coming out when we do our investigations. We hear things like ‘this person disrespect me or this person disrespect my girl or my family and as a result, I had to take the action that I did.’ This is not the way to respond,” the senior police officer said.
Boyce made the comments in the feature address at the Drug Awareness Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) graduation and awards ceremony for the George Lamming Primary School, which was held today at Prince Cave Hall in the District ‘A’ Police Complex.
Boyce urged the graduating class to arm themselves with appropriate problem-solving skills, as they would encounter these issues on a regular basis as they go through their adolescent lives.
“Disrespect is a word that is used quite often in the criminal landscape. I want to urge you that things will happen and you have to build the sort of resilience and the power to prevent yourself from being drawn into situations that will cause you to go down the wrong side of the road.”
The deputy commissioner also told the graduating class of a number of other areas that they need to be on the lookout for, as they handle conflict resolution in their lives, suggesting that at times their courage would be challenged. But he urged them to bear in mind that they have nothing to prove to their peers.
“You would hear words such as spine, disrespect, you are a worm, crime, violence and bullying. All these are now going to be part of your vocabulary as you move from this stage of life to the other.
“When you hear someone does not have spine, it is meant to mean that person is a coward. Quite often many persons see that as a way to show off their manhood.”
“How you deal with those matters would be critical in the understanding of your own personal development. You have been given lessons of right and wrong and you must determine what is best for you. Your response must be contingent on how you want to be seen,” he said.
4 thoughts on “Boyce urges youth restraint against disrespect”
You people who are in authority, need to get on with doing what is necessary to combat crime and stop keep talking rubbish…………
Kids know what they are doing, they need not get away with any wrong doing……
**************************************
People who is in authority and suppose to look after the security of the nation, needs to go on the voice or vision media,, and let these kids know ,the authorities have had enough of they bad behaviour, behave themselves or else they are going to be arrested, also the guardians must also be put on notice , reign in they kids or else , they themselves will end up before the courts…………….
***********************************
What is need to be made, clear to the public , in Barbados, we have a collection of different ethnic groups on our island and why the only group , seem to be involving themselves in criminal activity is the young black kids,,, the same issues is in the UK, the only fools who is stabbing each other in most cases to death, is the black young people ,, then it all come down to blaming the free world , as if black people think the world owes them something……..
************************************
The authorities in Barbados , please stop messing around with these kids, just lock them up.. add on to DODDS, if that’s what they want give it to them…..
Most often when as children we are not honored, but disrespected, even by our parents, hence we see this kind of behavior. I know how as a child my thoughts and ideas were frowned upon and I see how parents and grandparents are still treating children with total disregard for their feelings.
Bring back capital punishment, stop all the explanations. Hanging the murders, and dealing adequately with the other criminals, is the only way to quell this crime wave. Anti social behavior cannot be curtailed by begging, especially when such behavior is cloaked in the poor black man yolk. We are fooling ourselves.
Just look at the way how dirty Harry Turnover behaves on this chat towards us decent bloggers.
The only thing that would change his bad behavior. are some strokes with the cat-o-nine tail.
And he claims to have a grandchild or two.