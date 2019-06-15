Sixth form fair helps students plan academic future - Barbados Today

Parents and students turned out at the St Michael School this morning for the second edition of the Sixth Form Fair.

They were given a detailed look at the subjects offered at the island’s sixth form secondary schools, the grades needed to enter as well as the various extracurricular activities. Interested students also got to see and experience the school spirit first hand.

There were booths by Queens College, Harrison College, St Michael School, Ellerslie Secondary School, St Leonard’s Boys School, Springer Memorial, Combermere School, as well as representatives from the United Youth Leaders Of Barbados, Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award programme, the Barbados Defence Force, and the Barbados Association Of Guidance Counsellors.

President of the Barbados Association of Principals of Public Secondary Schools (BAPPSS), Juanita Wade indicated that the fair was necessary for students in third to fifth form to make informed decisions on their academic future.

“Sometimes students don’t know what they want to do. They don’t have an idea of what is being offered and they only really know what has been offered at their school so it is important for them to know what else they can do, what else is being offered and it is not just about the CAPE [Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Exam] programme, but what other activities are offered in the other schools as well,” said the BAPPSS president.

“We are thinking it is a good opportunity for students in the schools that are not currently sixth form schools to see what is being offered before they make a decision, because students start on a path then realise it is not the right path for them and they either stick to it because they started or they want to change at that point,” she added.



Wade, who is also Principal of Harrison College, reminded the educators that they were instrumental in ensuring that students were properly informed of their choices and kept abreast of the educational opportunities that would help them going forward.

“We believe it is incumbent on us as educators to keep abreast of the administrative, guidance and pedagogical best practices that will redound to the benefit of students across the island.

“In addition, the increase in the number of sixth form schools provides greater opportunities for our students; opportunities that require a greater level of discernment when making school and subject choices,” said Wade.

The sixth form fair was launched in 2017. (KK)