Weymouth Wales are knockout kings - Barbados Today

Barbados Defence Force Sports Programme’s glimmer of hope of a double crown victory evaporated when a goal each from Romario Harewood and Arantees Lawrence shepherded Weymouth Wales to a 2-1 victory and the 2019 Barbados Football Association Knockout trophy last night.

The Thomas Jordan-coached Wales side redeemed themselves with the knockout title after they relinquished the BFA premier league championship trophy [5-4] on aggregate] three weeks ago to BDFSP.

Coached by Asquith Howell, BDFSP played the better football on the night as they kept running at Wales’ defence, showcased lots of pace and control which resulted in the opening goal scored in the 20th minute through captain Raheim Sargeant.

The soldier was also well supported in the back with outstanding goalkeeping from most valuable player Kishmar Primus also named top goalkeeper.

With the return of top attacking midfielder Rashad Jules and talented defender Shane Codrington from Finland side Kemi Football Club, BDFSP should have been at full strength.

Surprisingly, though, those key players did not take the field and Barbados TODAY was reliably informed that it was as a result of an admimistrative gaffe after the BDFSP applied through the Barbados Football Association for an International Transfer Certificate for the players which they did not acquire in time.

But goals win matches and Wales reinforced that mantra with two late goals through Romario Harewood [adjudged the best midfielder] in the 84th minute and another in the 94th of extra time compliments substitute Arantees Lawrence.

Less than a year since taking up the post as coach of Wales, Jordan said the men from Carrington Village were determined to win and described his team performance as nothing short of excellent.

The victorious coach also credited game-changer Lawrence who came on as a substitute in the 64th minute in place of former Barbados captain and midfielder Rashida Williams.

“We were disappointed when we lost the league, and the guys were saying they have to do something this year and the determination is what carried us through this game tonight.

“Arantees was introduced to bring energy to the game once the BDFSP defenders were getting tired. He has the technique, he has the speed, and the stamina, so that is why we brought him in so late. So, when their defence was tired we can apply pressure,” Jordan said.

Lawrence’s late introduction created just what Wales wanted as he showed his known capabilities. First, he provided an assist inside the 18-yard box that led to talented midfielder Harewood scoring the opening goal for Wales.

Then the joyous moment came during the first 15-minutes of extra time with the winning goal thanks to sloppy defence work from BDFSP. Wales striker Antone Greaves pounced on a loose ball and raced towards the Sargeant Village end and squared a ball inside the area to Lawrence for the final touch.

Considering Wales were down 1-0 at halftime, the second half started off intensely when Raheim Sargeant of BDFSP and Renaldo Marquez had to be parted by referee Jamar Springer and both received yellow cards in the 47th minute.

Wales’ management must be credited for adding more fuel to their offence when they made several substitutions and brought on fresh legs to keep up with the pace of BDFSP.

Shaquille Boyce and Jabar Green came on minutes before regular time concluded [79th] in place of midfielder Renaldo Marquez and striker Walton Burrowes.

At the end of the night, Ramar Miller was named best defender and deservingly so having done well to avert BDFSP’s threats last night alongside senior national player Ricardo Morris, Duwayne Peters and Andre Applewhaite.

Crane and Equipment Ellerton’s captain Shakille Belle scored a brace as they defeated Brittons Hill 3-1in yesterday’s third-place game. Belle, along with Dante Greenidge, shared the prize for most goals with six.

Belle accounted for goals in the eighth and 82nd minutes along with another from Shaquan Clarke in the 69th period. Kishmar Wade netted the lone goal in the 74th minute for Brittons Hill who was outplayed against a strong-looking Ellerton side.

morissalindsay@barbadostoday.bb