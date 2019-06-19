‘You don’t own her’ - Magistrate - Barbados Today

A woman who was beaten by her boyfriend of ten years wants nothing more than for him to stay away from her.

That was the woman’s tearful request when she appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today.

She made the plea after she declined compensation via the court from her former boyfriend.

It came after Nicholas Ethan Jordan, of Upper Clevedale Development, Black Rock, St Michael pleaded guilty to assaulting her on June 16 occasioning her actual bodily harm. He was warned to stay away from the woman and placed on a bond for 12 months. If breached he will have to pay a forthwith fine of $1,500 or spend eight weeks in prison.

Police constable Kenmore Phillips said the two were involved in an argument in which Jordan accused the woman of being unfaithful and proceeded to beat her about the body with a belt.

She escaped and sought refuge at another house. Thinking the coast was clear she ventured outside only to be told that Jordan was in the area. She tried to escape but he pounced on her and started to beat on her, going as far as to kick her while she was on the ground.

Jordan told Magistrate Kristie-Cuffy Sargeant that he found out that the woman was cheating with two people.

“I am very sorry that my feelings got the best of me,” he said. But the magistrate made it clear to Jordan: “You don’t own her!”

He responded: “Yes I understand that but I love her so much. We have been together for ten years.”

That revelation did not move the magistrate.

“Not to the point that you hit and kick her. That is very degrading,” she said before imposing the bond and warning Jordan to stay away from the woman.