Convict put on payment plan - Barbados Today

A 19-year-old has been given eight months to pay back a woman for the damage he caused to the bonnet of her car.

Not only that, Bridgetown Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant has allowed for Kevon Odane Forde, of Upper Collymore Rock, St Michael to pay Clydette Jordan in instalments, the $1,635 in damages he caused.

The unemployed teen must return to the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court every month to pay $137 until the payment is completed.

He is to reappear before the magistrate on July 19 to honour the first payment.

Forde has been warned that he will spend 12 months in prison if he fails to pay the money for damaging the car on May 28.