Worrell placed on bond - Barbados Today

A general worker who pleaded guilty to criminal damage has been ordered to be on his best behaviour for the next 18 months.

The bond was imposed on Junior Ricardo Worrell, of Odessa McClean Drive, My Lord’s Hill, St Michael today in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court. If he breaches the order he will spend 12 months in prison.

The 50-year-old admitted before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant to damaging a camera and window belonging to Sunshine Early Stimulation Centre on May 26.

Prosecutor Kenmore Phillips told the court workmen were on the job at Perry Gap, St Michael when they noticed that the camera and window were damaged. A check was made of the CCTV footage and Worrell was seen hitting the property with a stick. The matter was reported and he was arrested.

Asked if he had anything to say in his defence, the convicted man replied that he had already spoken to the owner who agreed to accept compensation.

Worrell must pay the money by next Thursday.