Daughter withdraws case - Barbados Today

Daughter withdraws case

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
June 22, 2019

A father who denied threatening his “disrespectful” daughter had his case dropped today.

When he appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court, Nigel Ricardo Callender, a 45-year-old general worker of Murphy’s Pasture, Chapman Lane, St Michael pleaded not guilty to threatening unlawful violence towards Tanara Callender on June 19, 2019 and that his conduct was such as would cause another person at the scene to fear for his or her safety.

The complainant was present at the court along with her mother, and asked for the matter to be discontinued as she no longer wanted to proceed.

Moments after Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant told them they were free to go, the girl’s mother asked to say something to the court.

“Thank you for assisting us but I am asking if there will be peace at home,” the worried mother asked.

It was then Callender told the magistrate “they did not get along” as his daughter did not respect him.

Cuffy-Sergeant then intervened and asked the young girl how she intended to act towards him now.

“I will respect you,” she said, shortly before exiting the court with her mother.

