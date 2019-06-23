Elderly woman, son perish in house fire - Barbados Today

Police are investigating after an elderly woman and her son died in a house fire at a residence located at 1st Avenue, Alleyne Land, Bush Hall, St Michael, Saturday night.

Police say the residence, a three bedroom wood and wall house, was destroyed in the blaze around 9:45 p.m.

Barbara Ira Forde 82, and her son Carlton Forde, 53, were both at the residence when the fire of unknown origin started. They both perished in the blaze.

The Chief Fire Officer along with Divisional Officer Fields, Station Officer King, two Leading Fire Officers and five other officers and two tenders responded from the Probyn Street Fire Station.

Police say investigations are at a very sensitive stage.

Anyone with knowledge which may assist in this matter may contact District A Police Station at 430 7242 / 430 7246.