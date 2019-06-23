Elderly woman, son perish in house fire - Barbados Today

Elderly woman, son perish in house fire

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
June 23, 2019
Police are investigating after an elderly woman and her son died in a house fire at a residence located at 1st Avenue, Alleyne Land, Bush Hall, St Michael, Saturday night.
Police say the residence, a three bedroom wood and wall house, was destroyed in the blaze around 9:45 p.m.
Barbara Ira Forde 82, and her son Carlton Forde, 53, were both at the residence when the fire of unknown origin started. They both perished in the blaze.
The Chief Fire Officer along with Divisional Officer Fields, Station Officer King, two Leading Fire Officers and five other officers and two tenders responded from the Probyn Street Fire Station.
Police say investigations are at a very sensitive stage.
Anyone with knowledge which may assist in this matter may contact District A Police Station at 430 7242 / 430 7246.
6 thoughts on “Elderly woman, son perish in house fire

  1. Anfaani HenryAnfaani Henry

    Condolences to their family and friends.

  2. Unruly Rose Emily LewisUnruly Rose Emily Lewis
  3. Henderson YardeHenderson Yarde

    This is so sad

  4. Karen GreavesKaren Greaves

    Condolences…to friends n family ..and close ones..

  5. Debra D BroomeDebra D Broome
  6. Martin WentMartin Went

    OMG

