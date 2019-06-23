Paradise revisited with inaugural flower art competition - Barbados Today

Following on the success of the World Flower Show – Flowers in Paradise – held in 2017, the Barbados Association of Floral Artists (BAFA)held their first floral art show Saturday at the Barbados Horticulture Society, Balls Plantations, Christ church headquarters.

The theme for the inaugural floral art show was This Island — Paradise Revisited, in honour of the association’s successful hosting of the global competition at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre two years ago.

This Island—-Paradise Revisited featured the works of 30 Barbadian artists as well as regional exhibitors from Trinidad and Tobago and St Kitts and Nevis.

The competition featured nine categories: A Greeting In Green, A Pair With Flair, Enchanted Dawn, Three Piece Sweet, This Island, Colours Come Dancing, Thinking Small and Everlasting Promise.

It also included exhibits from the Barbados Catcus and Succulent Society and the Barbados Orchid Society.

Patrons were also treated to live entertainment as they browsed the vendors’ markets on the lush lawns.

The floral art show which began on Friday, June 21, runs until Sunday, June 23. (KK)