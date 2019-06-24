Husbands lands triple wins - Barbados Today

Husbands lands triple wins

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
June 24, 2019

TORONTO, Canada – Veteran Patrick Husbands reminded his rivals he was still a force to be reckoned with at the Woodbine track when he reeled off a triple on Saturday’s 10-race card.

The Barbadian ace jockey, who turned 46 last month, won with 4-1 bet Rosemere in race two, partnered with another 4-1 choice Winandyourin to capture race three before taking race seven with 3-1 bet Bet On Mike.

The outing once again reiterated Husbands’ return to full fitness following a couple of recent surgeries to rectify injuries sustained in a bad fall last November.

A seven-time Woodbine champion, Husbands opened his account in a 6-½ furlong sprint when he guided the four-year-old brown filly Rosemere to a length win over the three-year-old and upward fillies and mares.

He forced the pace set by Adelle’s Princess before duelling with Silent Mistake and then grabbing the lead in the upper stretch.

Husbands followed up when he made all the running with bay filly Winandyourin to beat the three-year-olds over seven furlongs, reaching the wire a length clear.

And his third win of the day came in another 6-½ furlong trip when he partnered with five-year-old bay gelding Bet On Mike to dismiss the three-year-olds and upward by a length.
(CMC)

6 thoughts on “Husbands lands triple wins

  1. Janel HowellJanel Howell

    Excellent

      -   Reply
  2. MaLique HopeMaLique Hope

    Congratulations to you sir

      -   Reply
  3. Rhanda GravesRhanda Graves

    Congratulation son

      -   Reply
  4. Cheryl Alleyne-BrooksCheryl Alleyne-Brooks

    Congrats

      -   Reply
  5. Rickie BrownRickie Brown
      -   Reply
  6. Richard BraithwaiteRichard Braithwaite
      -   Reply

