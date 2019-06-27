Bim’s got talent - Barbados Today

Government will be rolling out a programme entitled Baje To The World which seeks to promote the talent in Barbados to international markets through a talent show.

The initiative which is being spearheaded by the Community Development Department in conjunction with the Ministry of Youth and Community Empowerment will be similar in nature to the popular talent show Britain’s Got Talent. Persons four years and older will be able to audition to be a part of the talent show and the winner will be offered an opportunity to perform at Britain’s Got Talent.

The announcement was made this morning by Minister of Youth and Community Empowerment Adrian Forde at a press launch at the Community Development Department, Warrens, St Michael. Forde said the talent show will have its official ribbon cutting ceremony on July 2 under the patronage of Prime Minister Mia Mottley and is a part of Government and his Ministry’s dream to have another superstar originating from our shores.

“I am happy to introduce a project called Baje To The World-Talent Show – a project that will seek to put Barbados on the map across the world. It is our dream in the Ministry and the Government to produce world leaders. Barbados must be able to produce the next Rihanna, the next Rupee, the next Ambassador Mighty Gabby, Ambassador RPB. We already know that we have the talent to do this. We are saying that this talent show will go to every nook and cranny in this country and we are encouraging Barbadians, young and old, in respect of whatever talent you have, it could be singing, dancing, visual arts or magic [to step forward],” he said.

Forde added that the initiative would be a great opportunity to stimulate commercial activity. “Vendors, persons who are selling hair and makeup for the event, persons involved in digital media. It is an opportunity for sponsors as well because one of the important features of this show is to have every single Barbadian involved and one of the ways that we can connect everyone is through the use of technology,” he said.

The Member of Parliament for Christ Church West Central said people will be able to vote for contestants.

“Barbadians will be allowed to text for the winner of the show. So, people will get a percentage [of votes] from texting and a percentage from the judges,” he explained.

Coordinator of Baje To The World Kamal Clarke explained the talent show will run for nine months in all 11 parishes of Barbados. Each parish will have its own audition; St Michael will have two auditions. “We have nine months and there will be a total of 15 events across Barbados and we see no reason why sponsors cannot be on board and give their support and their association. Let us make sure that your product is seen with a product of this calibre. So, we ask you and we invite you to be on board,” he said.

The talent show is budgeted to cost $500,000 to produce with the Government looking for additional revenue from sponsors. Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth and Community Empowerment Yolande Howard said the funds would be used to provide a developmental aspect for all persons who become involved with the show.

“We believe we need half a million dollars to include the developmental aspect of the project. Yes, there are shows that have to be planned and we need to provide stipends for coaches. But, in order to ensure that we are able to coach and mentor these people, we must have enough capital. Therefore, thus far, we have come up with a budget of $500,000 to run this programme. We don’t plan to stop at this point because we see that this programme will be a great developmental tool,” she said. (LG)