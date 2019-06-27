Puzzling disappearance - Barbados Today

The circumstances under which two American tourists vanished after boarding a jet ski in Holetown continue to puzzle longtime seafarers and visitors to the island.
Many of them are at a loss about how New Jersey residents Oscar Suarez, 32, and Magdalena Devil, 25 could have disappeared amid an abundance of activity and highly desirable beach conditions.
In fact, a British couple, who were “a couple umbrellas down” from Suarez and Devil on the day they wet missing, revealed for an extended period after the incident was reported, there was no indication an emergency situation was unfolding.
Paul Bolton of Essex in the U.K who was vacationing with his wife Louise said they had seen the missing people from time to time at the bar.
“On this particular day they were on the beach just a couple of umbrellas down from us and we didn’t really take much notice…The Coast Guard arrived at around 5’oclock and at that point they’d been missing for a couple hours but up until then, we didn’t even know there was a situation going on. We didn’t see the jet skis rushing out looking for them or anything like that. There was no kind of urgency at all,” said Paul.
The concerned vacationer added: “Their stuff was just left there on the beach. It was really surreal that they were there one minute and next minute this is how it is. Two days later they’re still not here.”
Louise revealed they had never encountered such a situation in their many years of travelling but admitted she was concerned about a lack of regulations, under which her 15-year-old son was allowed to use the small crafts.
“Every time he went out of focus I was like, ‘where is he, where is he?’” she lamented.
“I think there should be better regulations for the jet skis. I am not trying to put anybody down but that is my opinion. There need to be regulations.
“This couple didn’t seem to have anybody else looking out for them because nobody knew they’d gone on the jet ski,” she added.
Anderson Lewis who has worked in the watersport industry around Holetown for over 20 years admitted the developments were a bit “puzzling”.
“It is something that could happen from time to time for people to have accidents. But Monday was puzzling because the weather was good. I have actually seen a guy lose his life but on that occasion the weather was bad.
“The rain was falling and visibility was poor, but none of that existed on Monday. The weather was good and the water was smooth, so we find it strange,” he said.
He however said watersport operators were extremely cautious when doing business.
“When I heard about it I was a bit puzzled because I know these operators try their best to tell people what they should do and what they shouldn’t when they go on a jet ski… because they know what could happen if they go out there and don’t do what they have do,” he said, adding time was of the essence in the search.
“The longer you have to wait, quite obviously the slimmer chance of survival. Still there is hope, because as long as you haven’t heard anything yet, you always have to know that hope exists, because God always has ways of doing things and perhaps they will show up. Who knows?” he questioned.
Another seaman, Marvin Sobers, who has been working in the area for 25 years as a fisherman and glass bottom boat operator said the recent developments had given him “a bad feeling”.
“As some person who was on the beach for over 25 years, it isn’t a good feeling to see something like that happening, because it could happen to anyone,” he said.
On the day the visitors went missing, Sobers said he was out fishing not far from the beach.
“Everything looked normal and calm. I didn’t see anyone panicking or looking frantic or anything. Nothing appeared to have gone wrong.” kareemsmith@barbadostoday.bb
41 thoughts on “Puzzling disappearance”
“…but admitted she was concerned about a lack of regulations, under which her 15-year-old son was allowed to use the small crafts.” I’m concerned that a mother allowed her 15-year-old son to use the small crafts and was then concerned about a lack of regulations, which allowed such use. Or maybe she didn’t allow him and he did it without her permission.
Mandy Currid yep
There’s always experts that know it all
“Louise…admitted she was concerned about a lack of regulations, under which her 15-year-old son was allowed to use the small crafts.”
The best regulator in such situations where your “15-year-old son was allowed to use” a jet ski would be responsible parents. You do not need Government regulations to tell you not to allow your underage child to go unaccompanied out of sight on a jet ski.
These visitors would want you to believe that all is perfect in their countries. Here’s is the US, school kids are fearful that some crazy mass shooter would cut short their education.
In London people are reluctant go outside for fear of being knifed to death on the streets.
Now the embattled Brexit prime minister and her MPs want to close down the Sparman hospital because of the death a family member there. It is almost like no one dies in a UK hospital.
Rest assured if the death had occurred at the QEH they would want to have that public institution shutdown, too.
The disappearance of the couple is unfortunate and everyone hopes for their safe return. The Barbadian authorities have often received criticism for deploying massive resources for visitors to the island and Caucasians in a manner not done for local Blacks. All would remember the case of the “missing” Caucasian wife who later mysteriously showed up safe.
So for these Brits on the beach to make it look as though everyone stood idly by and did nothing appears to be a gross misrepresentation of the facts.
It would obviously take some time to determine that the jet skiing couple were in fact missing and to mount search efforts.
There is something fishy going on. At least someone should have spotted two bodies and a jet ski floating somewhere by now.
Maybe they wanted to disappear? Or had to?
Why are they showing this couples photo??? talk about terrible reporting and causing confusion there is no need to show the couple who stayed st the same hotel NONE AT ALL!!!
In today’s world of tricks and blunders, all kinds of schemes are tried. But this shows why we need to pay much much more attention to developing other pillars of the economy, not just tourism. That industry’s existence, relies on our careful walk on eggshells. One major incident, can cause bad international press. Look how racist the British Parliament acted in the most recent death of that old man with double pneumonia. Dr.Sparman was supposed to have saved him from dying. Only God could have done that. We all know that God ain’t black!
This article is bare trash….stupse.
Can someone who is in this line of business explain two things to me? Do the life vests given to the renters of the jet skis work? Is the jet ski a machine that will float on the water if it is not in operation? Something is just not adding up?
I saw a documentary recently about a couple Jamaican fishermen who were picked up by US coast guard and were not heard from until almost a year later as they were held captive under suspicion of smuggling drugs.
I don’t want to add to the realm of possible scenarios, but at this point with no indication of what happened it maybe important to explore all possibilities without harping on that they had a sinister reason behind disappearing.
My question would be – did the jetski have enough fuel to reach another island?
If you so concern about regulations why are you still allowing your 15 year old son to use the jet ski you trying to make Barbados look bad
You are worried about the lack of regulations yet you allow your son to go out time and time again so you can ask ” where is he, where is he? ” lady have a seat and hush. ..
This woman cannot be serious!!!! I guess this is your chance to have your moment of fame.
You ALLOW your 15yrold son to get on that water craft and then worry when he is out of your vision !!! Now you have the gall to talk lay blame and talk about #regulations
Woman HUSH!!!!
Whatttt!!!! Just so. Nobody saw anything, so the jetski disappeared as well? This is creepy.
This isn’t looking good for us here they are ripping barbados apart on the American blogs n stuff
Rika Cain-Waltress. Same thing I told u. Coast guard came hours after. U know how far u can get in 2 hours.
Such click-bait…y’all would make ppl feel another couple has gone missing… In any event, this article contradicts the initial reports that the owner/depatcher of the jetski would’ve alerted the necessary persons when they didn’t return at their due time…these ppl have to realize you cannot cause panic in a public place…if persons were notified of their disappearance, then it would take time for those persons to arrive…once there isn’t an immediate threat, why cause unnecessary panic?
Worried about lack of regulations but allowed a 15 year old minor to use a jet ski wow really.And by the way it was reported that other jet ski operators went out after owner of jet skies realize that the two were taking too long to return so they account seems like it’s for another purpose other than what they’re saying.
If you saw that with in 20 minutes that the ppl didnt returned that the other jet ski operators should have gone looking, that is indeed poor, but i think that this couple were ppl of interest, so i am saying abduction, i think the very own USA took those two ppl, a sub took took them, jet skis dont kist sink like that ,, i saw many ppl fall, jet skis side turn and didnt sink, something is wrong here, very wrong
Most jet ski owners would tell the rider/s stay in area and in sight then would check up on the rider/s every few minutes …not just walk away and come back 25-30mins later …No jet ski can be found drifting anywhere..did it sink?…still very confusing to most …
True that Brenda.
I had a very good friend, Anthony “tiger” Mounter who used to operate a jet ski on that south coast beach. One day he and his jet ski disappeared out in the ocean. That was more than twenty-five years ago and to date no trace have ever been had of him. We took our drums and our lyrical composition along with our candles and held a visual for him on the beach from where he left. No kind of search party like this was mounted for him, of course he was not an American.
Please get it right the two photos are different the one one on the phone and the one in it papers.
British couple reminds me of the typical ‘nosy neighbours’….they in everything…but know nothing! The Coast Guard arrived around 5 o’clock…perhaps that was because they were searching the Coastline as they headed there…stupse! Furthermore my fifteen years old son would not be using a jet ski if I did not feel comfortable with him doing so! Anyway…hope they locate that couple but the entire situation seems fishy.
Some of u all need to read and understand.
I am disappointed with this story, the title and the picture of this couple…..if you saw pic one might assume that this was the couple that was missing. The article is about a missing couple of color and not about your 15 yr old
Parents, you are responsible for your minor children, not jet ski operators. That does not change the fact that many things in Barbados do need proper regulation and enforcement of existing regulations.
You allow your 15 year old to use the jet ski and talking about regulations how about you telling him no he not doing it
I am glad that the couple came out and take about what they saw and know, cause bajans dont like to accept blame for nothing, not even for they failure of they criminal minded children and the roll they played in raising them, from the time the operator saw it was too long he should have gotten every body on board, not waiting,,
Ridiculous article. First of all, we don’t need to see a picture of the speculators. Keep the focus on the missing persons and refrain from publishing nonsense which amounts to hearsay for the most part.
Anyone following the story would assume this is another couple recounting what they saw,the fact that these two white making some of ya’ll more jumpy ah wah? Hope these people are found alive but time is running out,it all seems very mysterious,even sinister..
I am really sorry to hear that this woman and man are missing. People are asking how come nothing has been found yet. Barbados is in the Atlantic Ocean. The Atlantic Ocean covers 41,105,000 square miles big. A jet ski and two people are so small in such a big space. Both the local authorities and American authorities have spoken. The searchers are getting on with their jobs
@CHERYL CARTER: I won’t swear but I feel the vests would be a in working condition.
I never worked in the industry but something I remember from years ago is that if the driver is thrown from one of those crafts it just goes around in a circle. One way or the other it will most likely stop moving if no one is on it.
Currents can be very unpredictable, even on the normally calm west coast. Why do we not have any way for searches by air, in such situations? As some have noted, a jet ski is very tiny out in the sea and if a rider were to lose sight of shore they could get disoriented. How much area can our coast guard cover in such a search?
Carl harper: Very much agree with your comments here. There is too much of a blame game and not enough of people taking responsibility for themselves. I don’t see that there was anything the guy who rented the jet ski could have done. When one rents a car from a rental company, it’s one’s responsibility to drive with care.
One thing that would be of assistance in searching for those missing at sea is to have transmitters built into lifejackets.
The blame game. The “Nanny State” mentality of the couple interviewed here! I guess all visitors -to Barbados- should be provided with babysitters by the government in order to keep them(visitors) from self -harm and to protect Barbados from bad press coverage.
PAUL and LOUISE BOLTON someone should have told you two nincomPOOPS that if you were NOT comfortable with the REGULATIONS then YOUR RESPONSIBILITY should have been NOT TO LET HIM GO…you are only showing how STUPID some of you BRITISH are , and I can only say that the two of you belong to the group ” when the World Literacy Foundation said one in five of the UK population are so poor at reading and writing they struggle to read a medicine label or use a chequebook”.
PAUL and LOUISE BOLTON …the two of you are the LATEST to have been added to the LAUGHING STOCK in CYBERSPACE….learn SENSE.
@Dianne Barker…..the OCEAN is an ENORMOUS PLACE….BIG AIRPLANES and SHIPS are known to have either CRASHED or SUNK WITHOUT A TRACE.
You are talking about a JET SKI and TWO people.
How come not a fella is saying that it could have been MURDER/SUICIDE at sea.
The POLICE here should do like those in the STATES and look at ALL possibilities and seeing that they were TWO AMERICANS they( AMERICANS ) should start INVESTIGATIONS on the RELATIONSHIP between the couple.