Second chance - Barbados Today

Christ Church resident Shaquille Mark Young cannot be his own man at the moment as he is currently under the court’s purview, Magistrate Douglas Frederick has said.

The judicial officer made the statement after Young, of Navy Gardens, Christ Church, was hauled before the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today for failing to comply with the reporting conditions of his bail.

Acting Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Trevor Blackman informed Magistrate Frederick that Young had only reported to the Hastings Police Station nine times this year. He was mandated to sign in at the location once a week before 10 a.m. since appearing in court on two sexual assault charges back in 2017.

“On 13 occasions it was recorded that he did not report during that time. As a result police encountered him, detained him and brought him before this court today,” ASP Blackman revealed.

Magistrate Frederick then told the accused that he had “embarrassed him” as he had taken “a chance” in the face of strong objections by the prosecution.

“I come to say sorry. Certain days I was sick and other days I was at work,” Young responded.

However, the magistrate made it clear that his explanation was not good enough as he had also put his surety’s $10,000 at risk.

“Ten thousand dollars is not $10,” the magistrate stated.

Young’s response to the statement put him in further trouble as it showed he had breached another condition of his bail.

“I don’t live with him anymore. I live in Navy Gardens, Christ Church. The house was too full [by my father] and there was no space for me,” Young said.

Magistrate Frederick was not amused.

‘Your father has $10,000 riding on you. You embarrassed me too. They said to ‘keep this man’ and I said no, let me take a chance on you,” the magistrate stated to which Young responded, “I am very sorry, sir.”

Young’s father who is also his surety was then contacted to appear before the court.

When he arrived he admitted that his son was no longer staying with him and “comes and goes” as his house was a bit crowded.

After speaking candidly with the magistrate the father said: “He will have to find a spot on the floor. Simple as that! Give him a break, sir.”

The magistrate complied but varied Young’s bail conditions.

The accused must now report to the Hastings Police Station every Wednesday and Friday before 10 a.m.

Young was also ordered to return to his surety’s residence to live.

The accused man will make his next appearance in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on August 19.