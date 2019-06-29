Let nothing tarnish this year’s festival - Barbados Today

Brothers and sisters,

Crop Over is a season of celebration, our tapestry of culture, colour and expression. This is a time for rejoicing as calypsonians, bandleaders and others showcase the creativity that is ours. There is so much for us to celebrate and enjoy and so little time to do so, that we need to ensure we all capitalize on the festive atmosphere, right here, right now.

Over the weekend of June 15 and 16, the Roman Catholic family joined other faiths/denominations in prayer, asking God to bless Crop Over 2019, the organisers, calypsonians, bandleaders and of course, the many residents and visitors who patronise the events. We prayed for God’s continued blessing on every aspect of this festival which symbolises the liberation of the human spirit, empowerment and creativity. This year’s festival is already promising to be one of the best ever. From all reports, the various events are well patronised and participants are enjoying the cultural expression. For that, let us thank God.

While a few persons seek to tarnish our beloved island with crime and violence, I pray that they down arms and instead seek peaceful means to resolve their disputes and disagreements. I join all who deplore this wanton disregard for human life – a precious gift from God – and I call on people in every corner of Barbados to promote and demonstrate peace, tolerance and respect for life – respect for God’s children. Let nothing sour what should be the Sweetest Summer Festival.

On behalf of the Roman Catholic Church, I wish all Barbados a blessed, peaceful, and enjoyable Crop Over 2019. Let each of us do whatever we can to make this Crop Over the best ever, where families, the young, the old and our visitors can gather to sample, savour and enjoy our cultural expression.

Crop Over prayer

Dear Father, thanks for our country and for the culture you have given us. Thanks for this sweet season we call Crop Over. Bless us as we enjoy ourselves and show hospitality to our visitors. Bless our cultural practitioners and their wonderful gifts. We also remember persons involved in crime and violence. Help them O Lord to have a conversion of heart and seek reconciliation, your grace and your mercy. In closing, I pray that this Crop Over will be one of the best ever and be remembered as “A family affair” and “Sweet fuh days.” Amen.

Fr. Clement Paul is the Roman Catholic Coordinator of Family and Youth.