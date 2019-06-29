Play Responsibly with The Barbados Lottery for Crop Over 2019 - Barbados Today

Crop Over 2019 promises to be an exhilarating summer festival of fun, great music and partying. This year, The Barbados Lottery will be on board again, with a special two-week promotion in July and exciting sponsorship partnerships with several entities and individuals.

Starting July 1 to July 15, valued customers are invited to “Play Responsibly with The Barbados Lottery” themed promotion and in the spirit of the season, to win up to BDS$1,000 and tickets to attend two big Crop Over events: “Soca on de Hill,” billed as the “World’s Greatest Soca Party,” on July 21; and the 2019 Soca Monarch Competition Finals on July 28.

Site Operations Manager at The Barbados Lottery Shelly Ann Hee Chung is looking forward to this exciting campaign, emphasizing The Barbados Lottery ’s support of the island’s culture and traditions.

“The spirit of Crop Over is vibrant, colourful, and inclusive,” noted Hee Chung.

“This year we are proud to collaborate and partner with 4D Entertainment Inc. for Soca on de Hill and the National Cultural Foundation for the 2019 Soca Monarch Competition. It is also our pleasure and honour to engage and support cultural ambassadors such as band leader Gwyneth Squires and artiste Kirk Brown during the Crop Over season.”

There are two ways to enter the competition for the event tickets. Players spending $30 or more in Double Draw, Mega 6, ISTs or Top Ups at The Barbados Lottery’s Independence Square store, should drop their receipts labelled with their contact information, in the entry box provided for a chance to win two tickets to one of the events.

The second way to win involves social media postings, when customers spending $30 or more on their favourite Barbados Lottery games (including 9 Times Lucky), take a photo with their games in front of the retailer agent store and post the image on Instagram or Facebook with the hashtags #playresponsibly #thebarbadoslottery #playwithuswinwithus #cropovercorrect.

Each winner will also get the opportunity to win the Grand Prize of up to BDS$1,000 in The Barbados Lottery money machine. (PR)