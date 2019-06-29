Public trust and consultation critical - Barbados Today

A relationship built on public trust and consultation is critical to the success of any programme created for the economic recovery of Barbados.
This was the advice of former Prime Minister of Ireland, Enda Kenny, as he addressed a special meeting of the Social Partnership at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre, this morning. Accompanying Kenny was former Irish Minister of Finance, Michael Noonan. The two were key players in the recovery of the Irish economy after it collapsed in 2008.
The forum was facilitated by former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Coca Cola Company, Neville Isdell, and Prime Minister Mia Mottley.
Kenny, who made it clear to participants that he was not in the country to dictate to Barbadians what they should do, but to share the story of his country’s path to a successful recovery, with the hope that local players would find value in aspects of the story.
Critical to Barbados’ recovery, he suggested, would be for all to recognize and accept that government was about “making decisions that are in the greater interest of all the people”. This, he added, was best achieved through the fostering of a healthy relationship with the social partnership.
The former Prime Minister stressed that Ireland would not have been successful in its recovery programme, which required the sorting out of myriad problems, if it had not been able to obtain “the full buy-in” of the social partnership.
In fact, he said, one of the hallmarks of that relationship was that while Noonan was Minister of Finance “people from all over the country, including farmers”, could walk into his office and speak on issues impacting them and their business or sector.
Additionally, they radically broadened the process of annual budgeting and budget preparing by including all segments of the social partnership in round-table type presentations that were conducted in public and televised.
Ultimately, Kenny explained, all this was aimed at building a regime of trust so “people believed” what you were saying, and that you would stick with it till the end. This was buttressed, he added, by a requirement that every three months persons who were responsible for programmes had to make presentations to the country on their progress.
This approach, the former Prime Minister said, prevented strikes and other issues of social unrest.
In response to a question from General Secretary of the Barbados Workers Union, Toni Moore, about how the Irish Government was able to get players to remain committed over the long term, Kenny noted the importance of empowering public servants to act by genuinely engaging them in determining the options, and then executing them.
To the applause of the audience, former Coca Cola chairman Isdell said he had great trust in the way the Government was handling the affairs of the country and as a result had just made a significant investment in the country by purchasing a number of properties around the old Screw Dock at the Careenage in Bridgetown. This area is going to be the subject of major tourism development.
Meanwhile, Noonan, the former Finance Minister, explained that when the Irish economy crashed, many hotels, guest houses and restaurants collapsed as owners could no longer operate them profitably. But, he revealed, it was the first sector to get back on its feet in a major way, followed by agriculture.
One of their successes, he said, was creating links between locally produced foods and the dishes served in the tourism sector – and he recommended this as an avenue for Barbados to consider travelling on its recovery path. (Roy Morris, Press Secretary)
In fact, he said, one of the hallmarks of that relationship was that while Noonan was Minister of Finance “people from all over the country, including farmers”, could walk into his office and speak on issues impacting them and their business or sector……
Could this be adopted in Bim…watch this space
You can walk into an office of a BLP minister only if you are a known BLP supporter. They are a vindictive bunch who continues to dedicate DLP supporters in government entities. How can there be public trust when the PM ensured that her father be forgiven of over a million dollars in Gov debt; gave jobs to friends, family and consultants who are known party supporter? This was another talk shop. Barbados is no Ireland. We are not comparing apples with apples.
2017 Article- The Irish ‘miracle’ recovery
The crash of the Irish property market, the insolvency of the financial system, the massive public bailout and the EU/IMF imposed austerity program all combined to drive the Irish economy into a severe contraction. Unemployment soared, incomes fell and it is estimated that around 300,000 Irish citizens (just over 6% of the population) emigrated seeking work .
But then things seemed to improve. Unemployment fell (helped significantly by mass emigration as mostly young people left the country) and economic growth appeared to surge as Ireland posted increasingly impressive GDP growth rates. In fact a large part of this claimed economic growth was derived from Ireland’s role as a hub for global corporate tax management. Companies based in Ireland were adding more assets to their operations there to take advantage of its low corporate tax rate, because of tentative moves in the US and internationally to reform the way companies are taxed. More and more companies were posting more of their economic activity through Irish shell companies in order to avoid tax and even though the real economic activity that was appearing on Irish books was actually happening in other countries the effect was to inflate Irish GDP statistics, and both the Irish government and the institutions of the EU were happy to claim credit for the apparent miraculous turnaround.
Last year’s claimed 26% increase in GDP was the final straw and pretty much everyone, outside of EU cheerleaders, began to express a deep scepticism in the statistics. Finally the Irish Central Statistics Office began to reexamine how GDP was calculated and in July 2017 it released its report which was a bit of a bombshell. The Irish economy according to the new measuremsnt by the Irish Statistics Office is about a third smaller than expected. The country’s current account surplus is actually a deficit. And its debt level is at least a quarter higher than taxpayers have been led to believe.
The new statistics were derived from using a new measure of economic activity to replace the old GDP figures, which is called GNI (Gross National Income). The key difference between GDP and GNI as an economic indicator is that GNI tries to calculate the income generated by the national economy in terms of its gross national income, which is what is actually available to its residents, while making adjustments for external financial flows. The difference between GDP and GNI is what statisticians call “net factor income from abroad” — mostly wages earned by cross-border workers, repatriated profits and dividends of foreign-owned companies operating in the country. All countries show a difference between GDP and GNI but the distinction usually only matters to statisticians rather than policymakers, since for most industrial countries the two measures are similar and the terms can be used almost interchangeably. But Ireland’s gap between its GDP and its GNI is large and rising.
@Saga Boy: I was actually going to highlight several points you’ve made, but I don’t have to thanks to your usually deep contribution.
Isdell is obviously looking for a cheap tourism investment for his Euros seeing the reality in Ireland’s economy and has chosen Barbados.
He and his former finance minister buddy now have to join the Mottley choral and sing the ‘how great thou art’ chorus. They simply came in here, bought some prime beachfront property within the confines of the UN designated Historic Bridgetown in a secret deal (no transparency), will make a killing, and the (flog it) one day as the english would say for a huge profit.
The Irish are the kings of cooking the books, they can make losses appear to be huge profits on the books. That very practice lead to the collapse in 2008 to start with. Since our economic space is much smaller than that of the Irish who has the benefit of the entire European Union, the impact on our economy would be much more devastating.
So dialogue alone will not suffice Mr. Isdell, the government must return the people’s income to a truly disposable level, from the now disposed level. They must invest the people’s money in sustainable energy, agriculture and fisheries, they must reduce the tax burden from the productive sectors, basic necessities, medicines and school supplies.
These are the things any responsible government will do within any environment of austerity. With a ministry the size of our Ministry of Finance there should be at least two ministers / consultants mandated to achieve such as mentioned in the previous paragraph. Nothing less than that will do, where there’s a will there’s got to be a way.
I’m sure several members of the social partnership who themselves pay bills, send their children to school, buy fuel from the pump, and shop in our supermarkets sat in that meeting listening to Isdell and company performing yet another ‘public relations’ stunt on Mottley’s behalf and kept thinking as I am, “this smoke screen business again? Is this what my Saturday is used for? I can surely find better to do.”